Ladies and gentlemen, this is not an exercise. We don’t know for sure what’s going on at Amazon right now, but someone decided to bring all Apple AirPods models back to Black Friday prices. The star of the show is clearly AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, the most popular real wireless earbuds on the planet right now. Hurry up and you can buy a pair for $ 234.99! Apple’s $ 159 AirPods 2 today dropped to $ 129, which also corresponds to the lowest price ever from Black Friday. And last but not least, the $ 199 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are on sale for $ 159.99, which is only $ 5 more than on Black Friday. What are you waiting for?!

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

