Well, Apple fans, we have good news and bad news for you this morning. The bad news is that the cut-through sale that has reduced Apple’s $ 199 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case to their all-time low price of $ 159.99 is now over. They are still for sale for $ 169, which of course is a fantastic price, but it is not as good as last week’s sale. The good news, however, is that the other two Apple AirPods models are now available for sale at a low price! Hurry up and you can get $ 159 AirPods 2 for just $ 128.99, which is actually a penny cheaper than on Black Friday. Or, if you want the top model with active noise cancellation, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are somehow back to Black Friday’s all-time low price. They are currently listed as “temporarily out of stock” on Amazon, but you can still order them now to fix the discount price and they will almost certainly be shipped within a few weeks. We ordered AirPods Pro on Amazon when the shipment said 1-2 months, and we received them within a week!

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

