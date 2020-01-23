advertisement

There are a lot of great offers waiting to take advantage of Thursday, but the star of the show is a rare deal that brings the AirPods Pro back to their all-time low price from Black Friday. They are no longer in stock from this afternoon, but you have to order them now to keep the discount and they will be sent faster than you think. We ordered a few when Amazon mentioned the delivery time as 1-2 months and they arrived in less than a week! Other AirPods models are also available with discounts of up to $ 40.

Other top offers on Thursday are great Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for only $ 5.25 each with coupon code E22PXEVO, the wildly popular Echo Dot for cars for only $ 19.49, the beloved Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for just $ 29 and a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $ 279.99.

AirPods offers

AirPods Pro

advertisement

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (4-pack)

Control everywhere: the simplest and cheapest way to make your home smart is to get a smart plug. Switch the electronics on / off everywhere with your smartphone

Hands-free voice control: works with Alexa and Google Home. Operate your devices via voice control. Hands-free experience, perfect for the mother, the disabled or the light switch that is difficult to reach

User-friendly functions: you can create a group / scene for all your devices and control many with a single command. Set a schedule in the app so that it turns on / off at specific times of the day and every day of the week

Enjoy fast installation: the installation is simple and fast. No hub required. Flexible control of a large number of plug-in devices such as light, fan, radio, aquarium light, Christmas tree light, crockpot, washing burners, monitors, speakers and chargers

Lifetime customer service: Gosund smart plugs are supported with 90 days money back guarantee, 2 year warranty and lifetime support

Roav Viva from Anker

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you full voice control in your car. Say the word for directions, listen to Audible audiobooks, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super-fast charging: double charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super-fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, coming in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, you must return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

Roku Premiere

New! Disney + and Apple TV now stream on all Roku devices

Incredible image, incredible value: experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity – whether you stream in HD, 4K or HDR, you will enjoy image quality optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid colors

Lots of power, lots of fun: spicy and responsive, you stream your favorites with ease – from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video and Netflix to cable alternatives such as Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV from thousands of channels

Installation is a breeze: connect it with the included Premium High Speed ​​HDMI cable, connect to the internet and start streaming – it’s that simple

Simple remote control: it has everything you need to start streaming, plus shortcuts to popular streaming channels

Automatic software updates: receive the most up-to-date software and new functions without even thinking about it

Listen privately on mobile: use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume of your shows without disturbing the house

Endless entertainment: stream you love, including free TV, live news, sports and more; Never miss the most talked about events, award-winning shows, the latest blockbuster and more – it’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills

TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect an HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Dolby Vision HDR – Improved 4K HDR image with a larger contrast range and superior brightness.

Lifelike image quality – Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. View movies and TV shows to life in ultra high definition.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What’s more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement