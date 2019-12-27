advertisement

Well, it finally happened, bargain hunters. Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are now officially back to Black Friday prices. Amazon has sold them for less than other stores throughout the week, but an extra small discount simply brought them back to Black Friday prices. Regular AirPods 2 have dropped to $ 139, which is $ 20 less than you pay if you buy them at an Apple store and $ 5 or $ 10 less than they cost at other major retailers. Or if you want to upgrade, you can save a little more than $ 30 on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, since they now only cost $ 168.95!

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Image source: Hadrian / Shutterstock

