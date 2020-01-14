advertisement

Talk about a pleasant surprise! If you recently purchased Apple AirPods 2 earphones on Amazon at the reduced price of $ 139, you can be sure that you have a great deal. However, if you have missed that sale, you are lucky because the retailer lowers another $ 10 off the price and brings them back to $ 129, just like Black Friday. AirPods 2 with wireless charging pouch is now also cheaper than Black Friday, so you can grab a pair with the wireless charging pouch for $ 169 instead of $ 199. However, it is not possible to say when these deals will end, so hurry up, otherwise miss you maybe.

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

.

advertisement