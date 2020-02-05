advertisement

A plane had to turn around and fly back home 1,000 miles because a man on board claimed to have caught the Wuhan corona virus.

A WestJet flight from Toronto, Canada to Montego Bay, Jamaica, turned Monday after a man said he had contracted the corona virus.

advertisement

According to the Peel Regional Police, 28-year-old James Potok was charged with the criminal mischief after “standing up and announcing he was in China and had the coronavirus”, which was shared with the pilots and flight crew. Then it was decided to return the flight to Pearson Airport.

The man was examined by medical personnel on arrival and, according to the police, was declared coronavirus-free. The man has been charged and will be brought to trial in March.

WestJet informed the CBC that the crew had followed the security protocols.

“We were just over Florida and suddenly we felt that the plane was making a pretty dramatic turn,” Julie-Anne Broderick told CBC News. “We suddenly flew in the opposite direction and it was clear that our final destination was back in Toronto. So we were very confused and concerned. “

The man, she said, took a selfie and told the passengers that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“The flight attendants came and gave him a mask and gloves and just told him that he had to pull onto the back of the plane,” she said.

Broderick noticed that the captain told the passengers that he believed the whole incident was a joke.

“I think this guy thought it was a funny joke, but it’s really funny. We were all very frustrated to only drive out 240 people. It’s just so selfish. We lost a day off,” the broadcaster said.

There were 243 passengers on the plane. In the meantime, two more flights were canceled due to the incident, the broadcaster reported.

On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened an emergency group to discuss the Corona virus outbreak in China and efforts to curb the spread of the virus in his country.

“The government remains fully committed to this matter and will do everything possible to ensure the safety of Canadians at home and abroad,” Trudeau said in a statement after the meeting. A chartered plane is also flown to the Chinese coronavirus epicenter in Wuhan, Hubei province, to evacuate Canadian nationals.

By Tuesday, five people in Canada had tested positive for the mysterious new virus. Three patients were confirmed in Toronto and two in Vancouver.

In the United States, 11 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Washington, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Arizona.

advertisement