According to provincial officials, a plane crashed in a Taliban-occupied area in the Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday.

Provincial government spokesman Arif Noori told CBS News Monday that the plane apparently flew from Kandahar to Kabul, which is about 200 miles north.

“The only thing we can say is that 385 are in the wreckage and we don’t know what country or company it belongs to,” Noori reported to the Associated Press.

The bodies of two pilots were at the crash site. The plane was completely destroyed.

Ariana Afghan Airlines, the country’s state-owned airline, made a statement and emphatically denied previous reports that one of its planes had crashed. “All flights from Ariana Afghanistan are normal,” the airline said on social media, CBS said.

Ariana boss Mirwais Mirzekwal told Reuters: “It doesn’t belong to Ariana because the two flights Ariana is running today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe.”

And Ghazni province governor Wahidullah Kaleemzai told local media, “There is no precise information about the losses and the name of the airline,” Reuters also reported.

There have been unconfirmed claims online that the aircraft was owned by the U.S. Air Force. According to Reuters, the plane crashed in an area that is partially controlled by the Taliban.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the news agency that reports of plane crashes were being reviewed.

US Army Maj. US Central Command spokeswoman Beth Riordan told the Military Times: Central Command is aware of reports of US plane crashes in Afghanistan. We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide additional information where possible. “

The U.S. headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement. The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.

More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. The past year has been one of the deadliest for the United States. Twenty-three American troops were killed despite Washington’s peace talks with the Taliban.

US peace ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has put pressure on the extremists to declare an armistice, or at least to reduce violent attacks. That would give a window in which the United States and the Taliban could make an agreement to withdraw all American troops. This agreement would also include a road map for direct Afghan-Afghan talks outlining the country’s future after the war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

