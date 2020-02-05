advertisement

An airplane slid off the runway and broke into pieces when landing at an airport in Istanbul, Turkey. According to local authorities, dozens of people have been injured.

Officials stressed that no one died on the plane. At the time of the accident, 177 people were on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, state media reported.

“There was no death, the injured passengers are evacuated from the plane to hospitals,” Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turan told CNN.

Turhan said 52 people were injured, the state-sponsored Anadolu Agency said. Recordings and photos of the crash site showed that the plane had broken into at least three large parts. According to initial reports, 21 people were injured.

A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 plane slipped off the runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport on February 5, 2020. (Muhammed Demir / AFP via Getty Images)

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

“Our teams are currently evacuating passengers,” said Turhan, adding that preliminary information indicates that the plane was slipping off the runway and making a “hard landing”.

Rescue workers are trying to free passengers from the crash at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on February 5, 2020. (STR / AFP via Getty Images) A ​​picture shows the crash site with numerous rescue workers at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on February 5, 2020. (DHA / Demiroren Nachrichtenagentur (DHA) / AFP via Getty Images)

Ambulances and rescue teams were on site to rescue the passengers. Anadolu also reported that the airport was closed.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the Pegasus Airlines aircraft is a Boeing 737.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 plane slipped off the runway when it landed on February 5, 2020 at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

Recordings by the Turkish television station NTV showed that the aircraft had suffered considerable damage to the fuselage – the cockpit and the front rows of seats appeared to have separated from the rest of the aircraft. Another section closer to the rear of the aircraft also appears to have been broken off.

The plane reportedly flew to Istanbul from Izmir, a Turkish port city.

The accident occurs one month after another Pegasus plane slipped off the runway at the same airport in Istanbul. There were no deaths or injuries in this January 7 incident. In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a bank wall when approaching San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured, and numerous other minor injuries were reported, according to the US Accident Report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

