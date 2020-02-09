advertisement

Register a 7-2 win in Washington after laying egg against the devils

WASHINGTON – Someone didn’t seem to be very happy with the last Devils’ 5-0 draw on Thursday.

At least that was the bad mood the Flyers seemed to be in during the game against the first-placed Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

advertisement

The Flyers came out and played a motivated first period, then dropped a three-goal bomb in a 1:45 span at the beginning of the second period.

In the third half, the Flyers added three more goals, including one from Claude Giroux, who broke a losing streak without 13 goals in his career with an 8:02 goal.

It was the Flyers captain’s 800th career point that made him the fourth player in team history to reach the 800 milestone.

From there, they separated with a 7-2 victory over the capitals, which only gave the Stanley Cup champions 2017/18 the eighth regular loss of time of the season.

The planes were obviously in a lively state. Jake Voracek beat up Nic Dowd in the first section and Nicolas Aube-Kubel Brendan Leipsic in the third.

Aube-Kubel had a goal, a submission and a fight for a hat trick from Gordie Howe.

Sean Couturier led with two goals and goalkeeper Brian Elliott, who was drawn after scoring four goals against the Devils, had returned to himself.

The Flyers, who had lost their last three visits to Washington, also scored Michael Raffl and James van Riemsdyk’s goals in the second half when they set their record in a .500 (12-13-3) game.

They are 3-0-2 in their last five games away from the Wells Fargo Center.

Couturier liked the way his team responded to the challenge.

“It was figure-hugging,” said Couturier from the first period, “as always when we play it.” There wasn’t much space out there and we fought every inch. Special teams made the difference. “

Couturier’s second goal started the goal parade in the second period. Then Aube-Kubel decaded past ex-Flyers defender Radko Gudas and provided Raffl with a goal to 2:45.

“He (Aube-Kubel) caught the puck in the neutral zone and I tried to find a free space,” said Raffl. “He made a wonderful pass that landed right on my tape.”

Finally, a long looping shot by Matt Niskanen was led past goalkeeper Braden Holtby at 4:30 a.m.

“They gave us a couple of options and we took advantage of them,” said Raffl. “They have a really dangerous team and we spent a little too much time in the (penalty) box. It takes a lot of heart and bruises to get out of these (punishments) alive. “

In the third period, Aube-Kubel used a capital turnover to score at 2:58, then Travis hit Konecny ​​at 5:47.

Giroux combined a two-man advantage with the Flyers and the Flyers were on their way to their biggest lead this season.

Couturier ended a goalless series of eight games and Konecny ​​ended a five player.

It was the worst loss of the season for the Capitals.

Short recordings

Niskanen, the former capital that returned to Washington for the first time, received a video homage and a nice ovation from the capitals. Niskanen was a key figure in the Stanley Cup of Caps from 18. … Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, who needed two goals for his career to reach the 700 mark, was removed from the match report.

advertisement