Airstrikes killed at least 18 people in Idlib province in northern Syria on Wednesday, according to an activist group.

“The shelling of the area caused the civil protection center in Idlib in the village of Bzabor in Jabal al-Zawiyah, which was targeted by the regime’s warplanes,” said the Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

The group claimed that Russian fighters carried out 51 airstrikes and Syrian fighters carried out at least 73 airstrikes in numerous locations in Idlib. And “for their part, the ground forces of the [Syrian] regime fired 530 rockets and artillery shells at the Idlib countryside,” wrote the organization.

State media did not confirm the airstrikes, but wrote that “dozens of civilians” had left the terrorist-controlled rural areas “Idlib and Aleppo.

Syrian civil defense, or White Helmets, wrote that some “21 innocent people lost their lives today and 82 others were injured as a result of the regime” and Russian strikes in Idlib, the Ariha market and other areas.

“The number of deaths will increase as many of them are seriously injured,” he wrote on social media.

The group added that ten air strikes and 26 incidents of fire by the Syrian regime were recorded in Maarat al-Numan and in the cities of Dadikh, Khan al-Subl, Maasaran and Hartamiya in Idlib. “The Russian airstrikes have destroyed two days of relative calm, which has given people a little relief from the daily raids,” activist Mohamad Rashid told Reuters on Tuesday.

The White Helmets also wrote that one of their members was among the dead.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

In recent months, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has instructed its armed forces to attack the northwest province, the country’s last major opposition bastion, with the help of Russian air support.

According to United Nations officials, the humanitarian crisis in Syria had worsened this month, with at least 300,000 civilians fleeing Idlib.

The new offensive comes when Syrian air defense systems were triggered on Tuesday after an airstrike on a military base in Homs, Syrian state media said. According to the state SANA agency, “the air defense of the army at T4 airport in Hom’s eastern landscape was facing aggression.”

State media added that there were “reports that the drones and missiles were used to aggression” and “some of them had been put down”. The state news agency blamed Israel for the incident.

“The air defense of the army immediately intercepted and shot down a number of enemy missiles. In the meantime, 4 missiles reached the target area and the damage was limited to material,” a military source said through the state news agency.

