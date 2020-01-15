advertisement

Syrian air defense systems were released on Tuesday after an airstrike on a military base in Homs, Syrian state media said.

According to the state SANA agency, “the air defense of the army at T4 airport in Hom’s eastern landscape was facing aggression.”

There are “reports that drones and missiles have committed aggression” and “some of them have been crushed”. The state news agency blamed Israel for the incident.

“The air defense of the army immediately intercepted and shot down a number of enemy missiles. In the meantime, 4 missiles reached the target area and the damage was limited to material,” a military source said through the state news agency.

Syrian media have claimed that the T4 base has been attacked by the Israeli Air Force in the past. According to Haaretz, the base is home to Syrian regime troops and Iranian Revolutionary Guards who are joining forces with the Russian Air Force.

The incident happened about a week after unidentified planes hit targets in Syria near the Iraqi border on Friday and killed eight Iranian-backed Iraqi militia officers. The Syrian Human Rights Observatory claimed that the attack had been carried out by “unknown drones” targeting vehicles and armaments.

“Unknown planes targeted vehicles and weapon depots in the Albu Kamal area and caused a major explosion. At least eight Iraqi hashish fighters have been killed, ”said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, the Times of Israel. He referred to the Iraqi militia Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Force) supported by Iran.

The attacks follow escalating tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who led the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Iran then fired rockets at American soldiers in Iraqi bases. In addition, several Iraqi bases were attacked by rocket attacks by unknown attackers this week.

Iran and Syria are close strategic allies, and Tehran has provided substantial military support to Damascus in the decades-long Syrian civil war. A number of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are active in Syria.

And last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin was rarely in Syria and spoke to President Bashar Assad in Damascus. The two did not mention the airstrike that killed Soleimani, but Putin praised the Assad regime.

“The situation has not only changed – in fact, we are experiencing the restoration of Syrian statehood, Syria as a state, and the country’s territorial integrity,” said Putin, the Associated Press reported.

