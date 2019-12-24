advertisement

The Canadian military has accepted the first of 16 new search and rescue planes, despite unresolved issues with aircraft manuals.

The new aircraft was officially delivered by European manufacturer Airbus to the Royal Canadian Air Force in Spain last week.

It was supposed to be delivered on December 1, but that date was again postponed due to disputes between the company, the Air Force and the Department of Homeland Security over the contents of the aircraft manuals.

The manuals are thousands of pages thick and provide pilots, airlines and technicians with the necessary guidance and references for safe operation and maintenance of the aircraft.

Despite the successful delivery of the plane, Defense Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the government is reviewing manuals with the company to ensure they meet army requirements.

He adds that the aircraft will stay in Spain until the middle of next year, as Air Force members train by plane and test it before flying to the Comox Base Canadian Force in British Columbia.

“Accepting the first aircraft is one of the many steps in this complex program to replace the current fixed wing search and rescue fleets,” Le Bouthillier said in an email.

“We will continue to work with Airbus to ensure the acceptability of the remaining work, including revising technical manuals, completing training for initial RCAF crews and conducting initial operational testing and evaluation in Spain in the first half of 2020.”

The federal government announced three years ago it would pay Airbus $ 2.4 billion for the 16 CC-295 planes to replace Buffalo’s ancient Air Force search and rescue planes and an older version of RCAF’s Hercules aircraft. .

The deal, which includes an opportunity to pay Airbus another $ 2.3 billion to maintain and support the aircraft for 15 years, was held as one of the few major successes for Canada’s military-blocked procurement system in the years since. last.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Air Force Commander Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger praised the new aircraft while underlining the importance of the manuals as “really critical to operating the aircraft safely”.

“We are working very cooperatively with the company,” he added. “In fact, we have regular high-level discussions. We are now focused on reviewing some of the operational manuals – checklists, aircraft operation procedure.”

Meinzinger said the Air Force was also looking into possible cases if there would be any long delay in returning the new aircraft to Canada. He said the Air Force wants the aircraft in Canada to carry out missions as soon as possible.

Emergencies may include making adjustments to existing aircraft, some of which are already decades old and long overdue for replacement. Search and rescue is considered a “no-loss” mission for the military, which means it should be able to respond no matter what the circumstances.

“We are focused on the front and finishing work,” he said. “But we are clearly thinking … if there is a three-month delay, a six-month delay, what might this mean in terms of the work we need to get started.”

The federal government ordered the military to begin conducting search and rescue operations in 1947.

The government receives about 10,000 distress calls a year, and while most are received from provinces or territories, with police and volunteers in charge, the military responds with about 750 of the most dangerous calls.

Search and rescue military personnel often use specialized aircraft and helicopters to parachute or rapel in remote areas, such as the mountains, high Arctic or one of Canada’s three oceans to respond to aircraft crashes and sinking ships. .

In a statement, Airbus said it had “worked hard with our client to complete extensive inspections and the acceptance flight test in terms of delivery of this first aircraft” and to meet “government surrender points requirements”.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

