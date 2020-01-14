advertisement

January 14, 2020

Air pollution is a very serious threat to human health. Hundreds of thousands of premature deaths are linked to this global problem every year. Various diseases also arise. Another problem, but usually less attention, is cognitive decline. In recent years a number of studies have emerged that document this link. It is very clear, if not extreme, that intelligence is central to human functioning at all levels of human societies.

We wouldn’t last long without it. So if we also find that air pollution not only causes a huge amount of damage to our physical well-being, but also harms our mental capacity, this very harmful impact must be taken quite seriously.

NYU University lecturer in economics Gilbert studied what happened when a number of schools in the Los Angeles area had installed air filters as a safety measure after a very large natural gas leak occurred. At the Aliso Canyon gas leak in 2015, many parents and school administrators were worried about the potential exposure of children to schools. A number of schools had installed air filters to prevent this exposure. Gilraine’s research, however, revealed an unexpected benefit. He answered some questions about his research for CleanTechnica.

How many schools have received the air filters?

A. 18 in total.

What type of air filters have been used and how much have they cost?

A. The costs were around $ 700 per filter and it seems that 1756 filters were supplied. I spent quite some time searching for the exact plug-in air filter that they used. Unfortunately, SoCalGas was the entity that purchased the air filters, so LAUSD had no documentation and SoCalGas refused to share due to the ongoing lawsuit. I also emailed several clients who confirmed that they had received the filters but were not sure about the exact model (one said they still had the filters in storage, so if I flew to LA, I could probably figure it out .. .).

I can certainly tell you that the plug-in air purifiers come from the following list of filters that the California Air Resource Board approved for the leak. According to a BlueAir press release, SoCalGas purchased 210 of the Blue Air filters on that list at the beginning of January 2015, so I think they are likely to place those filters in schools (in fact, that number is exactly the same as the number of air filters delivered to Granada Hills High School), but I cannot confirm that this is exactly the model used, because SoCalGas could have ordered filters from multiple companies. The key (according to someone who knows air filters with whom I have spoken) is that in addition to their HEPA particle filter, they have also purchased filters with a fairly deep carbon layer.

How old were the students at those schools at that time?

A. The main analysis is limited to primary schools (and grades tested by state-standardized tests), so really includes grades 4 and 5 (9-11). Some additional analyzes looked at high schools (classes 6-8), although there were very few high schools in the area, making it difficult to draw conclusions.

What does this mean according to a layperson, can it be converted into a percentage increase?

“… exposure to air filters led to an increase in standard deviation of 0.20 in math and English scores.”

A. The 0.20 standard deviation test score is about the same as found in a (fairly well-known) RCT run in the late 1980s, called Project STAR, which reduced the classes of (approximately) 22 to 15 students.

Converting standard deviations into percentage gains is difficult because the percentage gain depends on where the student is in the distribution. For a news article about a previous research project of mine, I converted test score profits into months of learning. The standard deviation increase of 0.20 would be around two and a half months extra. I have also seen these figures in terms of test score gaps, such as black and white test score gap.

How did you make a connection between air filter installation and higher academic scores?

A. Since air filters have just been installed at schools within five miles of the gas leak, the basic idea is to compare the test score growth in the year that the air filters were installed for schools just within five miles of the leak (and thus receive air filters) and those who are just outside (who is not).

Were the air filters installed in individual classrooms or at the level of the central HVAC system?

A. Plug-in air filters are supplied. These were placed in every classroom, office, and common room at every school within five miles of the leak. Moreover, these schools also had active carbon filters installed in their HVAC systems if they did not already have them.

Which pollutants were removed from the indoor air of the schools?

A. A bit unclear because I do not have detailed pollution measures within the schools (they did test the air inside schools, but this test focused mainly on methane). These air filters must eliminate particle pollution (for example dust, pollen) and VOC (for example methane).

Was gas from the leaks found at school?

A. There are no strong indications of abnormally high methane levels according to air quality tests in schools. However, the LAUSD has evacuated two schools close to the leak (<2 miles), and these schools seemed to have relatively high methane levels (these students were moved to schools about 7 miles from the leak). These schools are not included in the analysis (they have indeed not received any filters).

Have measurements been performed that are related to physical health, such as a reduction in respiratory diseases or asthma?

A. No.

Do you think that schools with polluted indoor air may experience cognitive problems from students due to exposure?

