MONTREAL – The two largest Canadian airlines pushed back the return of the troubled 737 Max after the aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. announced that regulators would not give the green light to launch the jet until mid-year.

The delay of Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. Similar measures by American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines will follow by the end of June, which will further jeopardize routes and profit margins.

The U.S. Aviation Administration and Boeing have also identified defects in the aircraft that lie outside of the automated software system known as MCAS.

Ottawa banished the 737 Max from the sky last March after MCAS contributed to two fatal accidents in five months and the plane landed worldwide.

The airlines decision is the latest in a series of delays that have hampered growth plans, reduced revenue and capacity, and increased costs for airlines, which had to spend more on leasing aircraft that use less fuel.

By the end of 2019, Air Canada had 36 Max 8 – a quarter of its narrow fleet – on track, and 14 more are expected to arrive this year. WestJet should receive two last year and two in 2020 in addition to the 13 idling jets.

Air Canada announced on Wednesday that the second cleaning of the Max within three weeks was based on operational considerations and should provide customers with security when planning and booking trips.

Earlier this month, the Montreal-based airline decided to postpone the return of the aircraft until March 31, with the new re-entry date set to June 30.

WestJet announced Tuesday that it will remove the aircraft from the flight schedule by June 24.

“We thank our guests for their patience and our WestJetters for their commitment to keeping our airline moving safely and on time as we continue to adjust our schedule,” said Ed Sims, WestJet’s chief executive, in a statement.

Despite thousands of canceled flights, both airlines completed the vast majority of their scheduled departures during the now 10-month landing.

“It is our top priority to put the Max back into operation safely and we are confident that this will happen,” Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We acknowledge and regret the ongoing difficulties in grounding the 737 Max for our customers, regulators, suppliers and the general public.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

