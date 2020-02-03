Bobbie Milnes, a Whitehorse resident, says Air Canada lost its dog, leading to a 30-hour experience during a cross-country flight around Canada.
The trip included one
stop in Toronto, Vancouver and finally Whitehorse to visit relatives in
Eastern Canada before returning home. For the family’s long walk, Milnes
decided to bring their dog, Spruce, which was kept in a crate as a long haul
flight.
According to the CBC,
trouble when it hit Milnes on the plane when they were
landed in Vancouver. Their dog was in the wrong flight!
“They said: your dog’s dog
it’s on a flight, but it’s not your flight, “Milnes said.” She’s on her way now,
but it won’t be here just after midnight. “
Dog lover, i
of course, decided to wait in Vancouver for his dog while his wife and two
the girls proceeded to Whitehorse.
Although, Milnes arrived
in Vancouver around 7pm, he didn’t get back on the Spruce until then
midnight. He described the dog’s condition as “a total mess” and that the crate was
soaking in “I don’t know what.”
Finally reunited,
Milnes re-booked a flight. However, this flight ended up being complete, and Milnes
and his dog were forced to wait an additional 7.5 hours.
“So in the end, by
the time I went down, [it was] was about 30 hours, “he said.” What must have been one
the experience of the seven-hour journey was about 30 hours. “
Milnes said he accepted it
an apology from Air Canada but do not believe the airline they
did not lose his dog in Toronto. His confidence in the airline has been clear
shocked.
Air Canada says it
they did not move his dog, on the contrary the Fir was not “inadvertently
the same flight as the passenger, “according to a statement.
“They lost it inside
Pearson, ”says Milnes. “They didn’t have it on our flight.”
You’re watching now
the possibility of financial compensation for the stress caused by the tribulation
he, his dog and his family.