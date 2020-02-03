advertisement

Bobbie Milnes, a Whitehorse resident, says Air Canada lost its dog, leading to a 30-hour experience during a cross-country flight around Canada.

The trip included one

stop in Toronto, Vancouver and finally Whitehorse to visit relatives in

Eastern Canada before returning home. For the family’s long walk, Milnes

decided to bring their dog, Spruce, which was kept in a crate as a long haul

flight.

According to the CBC,

trouble when it hit Milnes on the plane when they were

landed in Vancouver. Their dog was in the wrong flight!

advertisement

“They said: your dog’s dog

it’s on a flight, but it’s not your flight, “Milnes said.” She’s on her way now,

but it won’t be here just after midnight. “

Dog lover, i

of course, decided to wait in Vancouver for his dog while his wife and two

the girls proceeded to Whitehorse.

Although, Milnes arrived

in Vancouver around 7pm, he didn’t get back on the Spruce until then

midnight. He described the dog’s condition as “a total mess” and that the crate was

soaking in “I don’t know what.”

Finally reunited,

Milnes re-booked a flight. However, this flight ended up being complete, and Milnes

and his dog were forced to wait an additional 7.5 hours.

“So in the end, by

the time I went down, [it was] was about 30 hours, “he said.” What must have been one

the experience of the seven-hour journey was about 30 hours. “

Milnes said he accepted it

an apology from Air Canada but do not believe the airline they

did not lose his dog in Toronto. His confidence in the airline has been clear

shocked.

Air Canada says it

they did not move his dog, on the contrary the Fir was not “inadvertently

the same flight as the passenger, “according to a statement.

“They lost it inside

Pearson, ”says Milnes. “They didn’t have it on our flight.”

You’re watching now

the possibility of financial compensation for the stress caused by the tribulation

he, his dog and his family.

advertisement