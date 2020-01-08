advertisement

The Pentagon has confirmed that Iran has fired missiles at “at least two Iraqi military bases” in Iraq.

“It is clear that these missiles were fired from Iran and fired at at least two Iraqi military bases that hosted US military and coalition forces in Al-Assad and Irbil,” said Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Assistant Jonathan Hoffman , in a statement. “We are working on initial combat damage assessments.”

He noted that the bases were on high alert “based on evidence that the Iranian regime is planning to attack our armed forces and interests in the region.”

“As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the alleged missile strikes had hit the base or had been harmed, but there are reports of Iraqi casualties at Ain Assad Air Force Base.

Ain Assad Air Force Base is located in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. American troops have been stationed there since the 2003 US-led invasion, which overthrew the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

American troops were later deployed there to fight the Islamic group in Iraq and Syria.

