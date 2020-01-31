advertisement

Aiden McGeady has signed for Championship Club Charlton Athletic and signed a loan agreement until the end of the season.

The former Celtic winger has been in Sunderland since 2017, but the first division team was keen to free his sizeable salary from the wage bill during this transfer window. With the player’s contract expiring at the end of the season, it is likely that we saw the last of them in a Sunderland jersey.

Despite his club’s willingness to take him further, McGeady has put in a decent campaign. He has scored six goals so far and has two assists in all competitions.

Republic The Republic of Ireland International is on loan until the end of the season and becomes @ MattSouthall84’s first official signature as Addicks Chairman

👉https: //t.co/RmZI9q5Oi7 #cafc pic.twitter.com/JIbAt2K4Np

– Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial), January 31, 2020

In Charlton, McGeady will join a club that will compete towards the end of the championship. After a strong start, they slipped off the table and are currently in 21st place, four points above the relegation zone.

He will work with Josh Cullen of Ireland international The Valley, who will be loaned out by West Ham for the second time in a row. Norwich striker Adam Idah was also linked to a temporary move to the club.

Lee Bowyer, manager of Charlton, told the club’s website that he was delighted to bring the signing through the line:

Involving someone with their quality will expand the squad. We obviously played against her three times last season and he’s an exceptional player.

He brings goals, he helps, he is someone who can do something with nothing.

He has experience, he played in Europe and for his country. We bring a very good, experienced player with us. Darren Pratley has shown that in last season’s play-off games, it can be important to get into the back of the season.

McGeady will train with his new teammates today and will be available for tomorrow’s game against Barnsley.

