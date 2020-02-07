advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the dismissal of Democrats against President Donald Trump should be removed from office on the National Security Council, two familiar people with the expected staff move said Friday.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina. “Do you think I’m supposed to be happy with him?” I’m not. … They will make this decision. “

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman could leave White House staff and return to work at the Pentagon on Friday. He could leave as part of a group of staff leaving the NSC, according to a person familiar with the expected decision. Another person familiar with Vindman’s situation said that he was preparing for reprisals from the White House for his testimony during the recall hearings. The two individuals were not allowed to discuss the case and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Vindman’s status with the NSC, the foreign policy branch of the White House, has been uncertain since he said he did not think it was “appropriate” for Trump to “request that a foreign government investigate” on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s relations with the energy company Burisma in the Eastern European nation of Ukraine. Vindman’s dismissal seemed even more certain after Trump made fun of him on Thursday during his post-acquittal celebration with Republican supporters in the East Room.

“Lt. Colonel Vindman and his twin brother – right? – we had people who – really amazing,” said Trump, referring to Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, who works as a lawyer at the White House.

Vindman, a 20-year-old army veteran, was wearing his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared late last year for what turned out to be a daring recall hearing television. Trump supporters raised questions about the allegiance of the Soviet Jewish immigrant to the United States and noted that he had received job offers for the government of Ukraine – offers that Vindman said he quickly rejected .

“I am an American,” he said emphatically.

When the principal Republican of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Devin Nunes, addressed him as “Mr. Vindman, “replied the veteran of the Iraq war:” Member of the rankings, it’s Lieutenant-Colonel Vindman, please. “

Vindman’s return to the Pentagon would complement the efforts of national security adviser Robert O’Brien to streamline the NSC. At a public event earlier this week, O’Brien said the NSC “grew up and flew” for 236 political professionals under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“When President Kennedy was in power and dealing with the Cuban missile crisis, he had 12 political professionals,” said O’Brien, adding that his goal was to bring the staff down to around 100.

O’Brien said he would cut staff mainly through attrition as staff from other agencies like the Department of Defense end their stay at the White House. Vindman’s tour was scheduled to end this summer.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked to say what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman would not face retribution when reassigned to the White House. He referred the matter to the military, regarding Vindman’s next posting, but regarding retribution, he said, “We protect all of our service members from retaliation or something like that.” We have already addressed this issue in policies and other means. “

