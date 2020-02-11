advertisement

As generally expected, Acting Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and four members of his committee were properly elected as main posts of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Since Ajay Patel (President), Vipnesh Bhardwaj (Vice President), Bharat Singh Chauhan (Secretary), Arun Singh (Joint Secretary) and Naresh Sharma (Treasurer) were the only candidates with valid nomination documents, such an announcement was released on cards ,

Ajay H. Patel is President, Bharat Singh Chauhan is Secretary, Naresh Sharma is Treasurer, M. Arun Singh is Joint Secretary and Vipnesh Bharadwaj is Vice President for the 2020-2023 period

A decision made late Tuesday evening by the incumbent appointed by the Supreme Court of Madras, judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, states: In 2023 the planned election cannot take place on February 23, 2020 and will be declared as such. “

In his “Returning Officer Procedure,” the former Supreme Court judge stated, “Form 6, in relation to the office of President, Honorary Secretary and Treasurer, consists of only one candidate for the three offices. The number of posts, The number of candidates for the presidential, honorary secretary, and treasurer positions in Form-6 is the same, and all candidates are deemed to be properly elected if they are not against take up these positions in accordance with paragraph 9 (1) of the National Sport Development Code, where it has become superfluous to vote for election

“Regarding the posts of the Vice President and the joint secretaries, the order in Form 6 again shows that, compared to six posts of the Vice President and six posts of the common secretary, only one candidate could be designated on his own. Therefore, there is no room for a vote on the above-mentioned vice-president and joint secretary items. “

It should be recalled that Justice Kalifulla found 23 of 28 nomination papers invalid on Sunday. This included all candidates from the panel of outgoing President P. R. Venketrama Raja.

