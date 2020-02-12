advertisement

The incumbent for the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) elected five non-contenders to various posts, including those of the President and Secretary, by the incumbent.

Former Supreme Court judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulladeclared Ajay Patel as president, Bharat Singh Chauhan as secretary and three others for various posts for the 2020-2023 period.

Naresh Sharma was appointed treasurer on Tuesday, M. Arun Singh appointed joint secretary, and Vipnesh Bharadwaj appointed vice president.

advertisement

The AICF was divided into two camps – one led by former President P. R. Venketrama Raja and one led by Chauhan. The elected belong to the Chauhan faction.

READ ALSO |

Viswanathan Anand likes to be an author

In his tripartite order, Kalifulla said the planned election on February 23 in Hyderabad could not take place.

“After the election process is complete, all relevant original files will be forwarded to the High Court Registry, Madras, on February 12,” he said.

However, the opposing camp remained confident. Sources in the Raja camp said the final outcome of the election would be decided by the Madras High Court.

READ ALSO |

Harika beats the former world champion Kosteniuk



Raja and others had previously contacted the Madras High Court to get relief from the returning officer’s rejection of their nominations.

Kalifulla had rejected 23 participants’ nomination forms on Sunday – including those from Venketrama Raja and several others – because they had not personally submitted their nominations, as stated in section 6.4 of the National Sports Development Code.

The Supreme Court had appointed Kallifulla a returning officer to conduct the elections after the two factions contacted him because they had convened general meetings on different dates

,

advertisement