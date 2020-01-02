advertisement

One study found that an artificial intelligence program was developed that could detect breast cancer in mammograms better than experts.

A new study found that an AI system developed by Google Health can identify cancer in breast screening mammograms with less false positive and less false negative results than radiologists.

The program was developed in collaboration with DeepMind, the British Cancer Research Center, Northwestern University and the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

The researchers indicated that the AI ​​model was trained and tuned on anonymized mammograms of more than 76,000 women in the UK and more than 15,000 women in the US to see if it could learn to recognize signs of breast cancer.

It was then tested on a separate selection of data from more than 25,000 women in the UK and over 3,000 women in the US.

The study found that the AI ​​system reduced the number of false positives by 1.2 percent, reporting a mammogram as abnormal when there was no cancer and reducing the number of false positives by 2.7 percent if the scan is reported as normal even though breast cancer is present in the UK.

This compared to 5.7 percent fewer false positives and 9.4 percent fewer false negatives in the United States.

While human experts had access to medical histories and previous mammograms when making screening decisions, the AI ​​system only processed the latest mammograms without additional information and “compared them cheaply”.

Greater accuracy

The team said the latest study, published in Nature magazine on Wednesday, provided the basis for the model to potentially help radiologists perform breast cancer screening.

Dominic King, UK lead at Google Health, said: “Our team is very proud of this research, which suggests that we are on the way to developing a tool that doctors can use to help diagnose breast cancer.

“Additional testing, clinical validation, and regulatory approvals are required before this can affect patients. However, we are committed to working with our partners toward this goal.”

Screening mammography, the most commonly used breast cancer screening tool, is a chest x-ray from multiple views. The images are then analyzed by at least one radiologist in the United States or two in the United Kingdom.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK – around 55,000 people are diagnosed annually, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity said that one in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, and this is more common in older women.

Michelle Mitchell, Managing Director of Cancer Research UK, said: “These results underscore the important role AI could play in the future of cancer treatment.

“Such technology could help improve the diagnosis of cancer in the coming years.

“The screening helps diagnose breast cancer at an early stage when treatment is more likely to be successful and ensures that more people survive the disease. But it also has disadvantages like diagnosing cancer that would never have caused problems and the lack of some cancers.

“This is still in the early stages of research, but it shows how AI can improve breast cancer screening and reduce pressure on the NHS. And while further clinical studies are needed to see how and if this technology could work in practice, the first results are promising. “

-PA

