advertisement

Alberta Health Services.

Ian Kucerak / Postmedia

A southern Alberta motel has closed its doors after an Alberta Health Services inspection last month found the building at a disadvantage, with no working smoke detectors and a cockroach infection.

advertisement

AHS ordered the closure of the Outpost Motel in Cardston after inspecting the housing complex on January 28. Under the AHS order, the inspection found conditions at the motel “which are or may become harmful or dangerous to public health” and which may impede disease prevention.

The order states that the inspector found a cockroach infection in one wet and moldy unit and carpet in another. A third unit was found to have no functional emergency exit.

The inspection also found that the motel had no operational smoke detectors and that numerous units had missing or broken door locks or windows.

The order required all residents to rest from the motel complex until Monday. He also provided the property owners with a list of works that needed to be completed to code the motel, to the point that AHS could allow the motel to reopen.

The listed phone number of Outpost Motel goes straight to a voicemail that states that it has “recently returned management to its owners”, but does not mention closing the motel.

Voice provides contact information for property owners who could not immediately be reached for comment.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement