advertisement

Jerusalem Shawarma Restaurant on 16th Avenue N.W. was filed on Friday, December 20, 2019. The chain was linked to a norovirus outbreak, but Alberta Health Services says the outbreak is now over. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The co-owner of a local shawarma chain wants to thank Calgarian for continuing to support his business after a suspected norovirus outbreak left 123 Calgarians ill.

advertisement

Izzo Abufarha said business in Jerusalem Shawarma will return to normal soon after Alberta Health Services sent an email to the chain on Thursday saying the explosion had been declared long.

“We wanted to apologize, first of all, to all those affected by the explosion, and we also thank everyone who supported us and stood behind us,” said Abufarha, who owns the restaurants with his brothers.

“A lot of people realized that this is a family business that is catering to a lot of people. There are about 300 employees and 80 percent of them have children and families. I feel really good because no one was fired and I feel really proud that Calgarian supported us to stay in business. “

AHS launched the Jerusalem Shawarma probe after receiving complaints from people who had eaten their food between December 4 and 14. After inspecting each restaurant in Shawarma Jerusalem in the city, AHS linked the norovirus to four sites, identifying concerns about food preparation and hand washing.

No place closed as a result of the inspections, but Jerusalem Shawarma interrupted their hours as they worked to implement the new food safety protocol, including staff training and compulsory sick leave for employees.

“Also, we booked an annual training session with Alberta Health that will take place in the next two weeks, where they will retrain our employees and make sure they are fully aware of hygiene and sanitation processes,” Abufarha said.

Abufarha says about 90 percent of the chain’s employees have now completed full training, with the remaining staff scheduled to complete training soon.

The brothers were worried about being hit in the aftermath of the explosion, but found clients have continued to support them over the past month.

“It was good enough. Many people have supported our business, they want to make sure we are still,” Abufarha said. “It had a little effect, yes, but I think with the community support we’ve gotten from Calgarian, we would be able to solve the problem and do a lot of business.”

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement