MONTREAL – As the third anniversary of the shooting of the Quebec City mosque approaches, gun control advocates are urging the province to tighten rules about reference checks for those seeking gun permits.

Lawyers have been pushing for change after it was revealed that the mosque’s shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, did not admit when seeking a firearm permit that he had experienced periods of depression, and his family did not report it to authorities.

Suzanne Laplante-Edward, whose daughter was killed in another mass shooting, notes that no one corroborated Bissonnette’s statements and if they had done so, the weapons used in the attack would have been out of his reach.

Laplante-Edward and other family members of the victims of the Montreal Massacre had a chance to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Francois Legault during a recent ceremony.

“We had a very good meeting with Mr. Legault in Quebec City, when our girls were awarded medals, and he was very accommodating about what we had to say,” said Laplante-Edward, whose daughter Anne-Marie Edward was one of 14 women killed in an anti-feminist attack on the Polytechnique Ecole on December 6, 1989.

“What we had to say was three years after the shooting at the mosque – which really showed how flawed the system was – nothing had changed about the screening process.”

Laplante-Edward said lawyers like her and other Polytechnic families want the province to implement existing procedures that allow access to firearms permits.

In a follow-up letter to Legault in mid-December, Laplante-Edward pressured for further tightening of the rules.

“Three years have passed since the mass murder of the Grande Mosquee de Quebec and nothing, Mr Legault, absolutely nothing has been done by the Quebec government to correct shortcomings in the federal law enforcement process in terms of access to permits,” Laplante-Edward wrote.

She said the prime minister agreed that it was necessary for the Quebec government to act quickly to fill the gaps in background checks.

“Quebec needs to be proactive, not reactive, when it comes to knowing whether a person should have access to firearms,” ​​Laplante-Edward wrote.

The federal government has pledged a series of measures to tighten gun control rules, and Quebec says it has had discussions with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair about future changes.

“As we know, the federations are looking for ways to strengthen gun control, and we said that we are always ready to have discussions about it,” said Jean-Francois Del Torchio, a spokesman for the province’s public security minister.

Del Torchio told of the province’s gun registry, which took effect Jan. 29, 2019 – the second anniversary of the shooting at the mosque that left six people dead and 19 injured.

Bissonnette has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years on six counts of first-degree murder and six others of attempted murder remaining in the January 29, 2017 assault.

Del Torchio noted that despite much skepticism about whether the new provincial registry works, one million people were registered in the first year.

“We’re always looking at whether there are ways to strengthen things,” he said.

PolySeSouvient, an arms control organization that includes many Polytechnique and survivors of drowning families, said that while Quebec deserves credit for its registration, the tool will not be used much unless firearms officers and police double-check references to permit applications.

The group recommends that the provincial police of Quebec ensure that they follow the references listed in the applications and conduct detailed medical checks on mental health issues – a process that the group says should also be undertaken with current gun owners.

The group says as it stands, the searches were not carried out unless police suspect they were investigating.

In a separate letter sent to Legault, PolySeSouvient said it had raised the issue with Blair about investing additional resources with provincial authorities to tighten the investigation process around permit applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

