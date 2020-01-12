advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar continued to rise in the PBA all-time block list.

Barangay Ginebra’s striker jumped from 15th to 12th place with a total of 583 strikes in his career after scoring seven rejections in Gin Kings’ 92-84 game 3 against Meralco in the governor’s cup final.

advertisement

Aguilar beat legendary four-time MVP Alvin Patrimonio in 14th place after scoring 576 blocks after game 2 before his personal block party in game 3 overtook Abe King (580) and Poch Juinio (582).

“Since I started playing basketball, blocking shots has been my niche,” said Aguilar at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Filipino Sunday. “I was a gun blocker in high school and college and that’s my role.”

Aguilar ended the race with 23 points, four rebounds and seven blocks, and his defensive status was the second highest in his 11-year career.

“I know my strengths and shot blockers are one of them,” said Aguilar. “I try to do my best in terms of my skills.”

The 6-foot-9 striker achieved an average of 3.7 strikes in the final series.

“It was a block party out there. And you know, that’s one of his greatest skills, I think. It has great timing, gets up off the floor so quickly and of course it is so long. You think you got the shot and it comes out of nowhere and does it, ”said Ginebras coach Tim Cone.

“He’s worked on that over the years, I think. He realized that this was a fun skill for him. It’s something that appeals to the team and the fans. Blocking shots is a great turnaround game.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement