Agriculture

January 21, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Believe it or not, not everyone is a fan of renewable energy. People complain about wind turbines and say they make a subliminal noise while the blades are rotating, which is irritating for those who live or work in the area. Others do not like how the rotating blades create shimmering shadows. And of course, if you listen to some people, wind turbines kill “all birds – all birds.”

Solar panels do not make any noise or flicker, but clearly cover part of the earth, which prevents other things from taking up the same space (more on that subject later). Some people resist cleaning up land to set up solar parks, arguing that the cut trees are more important to the environment than a few kilowatts of zero-emission electricity.

And as with everything else, there are many people who oppose any changes to their community on NIMBY grounds – put it somewhere else, as long as I don’t have to look at it. That raises a very important point. Who says where renewable energy installations are located? If a state has a renewable energy standard that obliges utility companies to get a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable sources, does that same state have the right to dictate where those facilities are built? Or can members of local communities decide what is best for their neighborhoods?

Contradictory considerations of this kind are currently playing in Iowa. Iowa has the second largest amount of wind energy installed in every US state with many more on the road. It also has a small amount of solar energy, but as the price of renewable energy sources continues to fall, utility companies want to add more.

When you talk about Iowa, you talk about farmers. While the legislative session of 2020 will start in that state, one of the topics on the agenda will be the drafting of rules that determine where sustainable projects can go and how much local control will be allowed. A few hundred miles east of Iowa lies the great state of Ohio, where recent legislation has imposed so many restrictions on where wind turbines can be built that provide little or no new investment in wind energy. The good people in Ohio apparently like to breathe in the toxic fumes.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Farm Board urges the legislator to draw up regulations for the establishment that would apply throughout the state. At present, the establishment process is a mishmash of local rules that vary considerably from province to province. But would those standards be restrictive for the entire state such as those in Ohio or more support for the needs of the utility industry as in Texas?

The members of the agricultural office are particularly concerned about land that can be used to grow crops that are taken out of production to install wind turbines or solar parks. Being a farmer is not easy in America these days. Many farmers are under heavy financial pressure due to many years of sub-par harvesting. A large part of their problem can be traced back to too much rain or too little rain because climate changes disrupt traditional weather patterns.

3,000 megawatts of new solar energy

Of particular interest are plans to increase the amount of solar energy installed in Iowa. Wind turbines can be positioned in such a way that they do not hinder the cultivation of crops or the breeding of livestock. And the lease payments for land are a solution for many farmers with cash. There are currently around 20 solar projects across the state. If they are all completed, they would add around 3,000 megawatts of clean energy to the public electricity grid. While that may seem like a good thing, “we know we can create so much energy, it could potentially take thousands of hectares out of production,” the Farm Bureau tells its members.

Kerri Johannsen, the energy director of the Iowa Environmental Council, tells the registry that today only 1% of Iowa’s electricity comes from solar energy. Only about 13,000 hectares of land would be needed to raise that to 10% – 0.4% of all agricultural land in Iowa. “I know there is concern,” Johannsen said, and “people need to think about what it means, but no substantial amount of land comes out of the product, even with high sun penetration.”

Bill Cherrier, CEO of Central Iowa Power Cooperative, the state’s largest cooperative energy supplier, said most solar developers won’t look at prime farmland. Instead, they look for ‘subprime land that is probably not or not regularly used for production. “Indeed, there are very few solar energy projects focused on agricultural land. They tend to focus on so-called brownfields, land that has been demolished by earlier industrial or commercial use that would cost too much to recover.

Agrovoltaics

Farmers must also realize that there are ways to combine agriculture and solar energy in a way that improves both. Experiments from Fraunhofer ISE in Germany show that when both are used together, land productivity can rise to 60%. Researchers from the University of Arizona have verified those results with their own experiments. Which farmer would not be happy with such a boost? The agricultural community spends billions of years on fertilizers and pesticides to increase productivity.

In France, the Compagnie Nationale du Rhône, a division of the French oil and gas company Engie that focuses on renewable energy, is developing a 150 kW agrofotovoltaic project near Lyon that will use portable solar panels. “The mounting structure of solar panels is an agricultural instrument at the service of the plant, making it possible to protect crops against climate risks and reduce their water needs,” says CNR in a statement from PV Magazine.

Over a three-year period, half of a 6,000 square meter farm will be covered with solar panels, while the other half will be grown in a conventional manner. “The purpose of the experiment is to show that the management of a microclimate generated by the mobile solar panels that are deployed above the crop areas makes it possible to protect (crops), increase their productivity (and) and reduce water consumption while … meeting the essential needs of the plant, “says CNR.

The project is partly supported by the local government as part of the climate adaptation program for farmers. The aim is to support new agricultural techniques for crops such as hops, sorghum and alfalfa that are better adapted to the changing climatic conditions of the soil.

“Here we have a very innovative project in which the region has a special interest, insofar as it is aimed at preserving the environment, promoting a sustainable agriculture model and involving our high school students in the construction of a future project that could set a precedent, ”said Eric Fournier, regional vice president responsible for the environment, sustainable development, energy and regional nature parks.

Maize, the largest crop in Iowa and at the heart of the financial health of the farming community, is not part of the experiment, so there is no data available on how agro-photovoltaic cells can be used in cultivation. But the possibilities should appeal to the farming community of Iowa. Higher yields from the land in combination with revenues from allowing the construction of solar structures can take away the fear that solar energy is the enemy of farmers.

In the end, agriculture and solar energy may not be an “or / or” proposal. Perhaps the correct answer for the agricultural community is ‘both’.

