BUDAPEST, Hungary – Even though she turned 99 on Thursday, even a 9-year-old would have a hard time keeping up with Agnes Keleti’s overwhelming energy and enthusiasm.

Keleti is the oldest living Olympic champion and a Holocaust survivor. She won 10 medals in gymnastics in Helsinki in 1952 and 1956 in Melbourne – including five gold medals.

Nevertheless, on the eve of her birthday in her elegant apartment in downtown Budapest, Keleti hardly wanted to talk about her achievements and her long life, which includes adventure and great success, but also heartache and tragedy.

Keleti’s family was decimated during the Holocaust, which she survived in part thanks to a false identity and working as a maid. While her mother and sister survived, her father and uncles died in Auschwitz and were among the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who were shot in Nazi extermination camps, Hungarian forced labor battalions, ghettos or in the Danube.

“The past? Let’s talk about the future,” said Keleti. “That should be nice. The past is the past, but there is still a future. “

Even their Olympic memories don’t seem to focus on their athletic ability – only the American swimmers Mark Spitz and Dara Torres won more Olympic medals among the Jewish athletes – but rather on the travel opportunities that their athletic career offered.

“It’s not the medals that matter, it’s the experience that comes with them,” said Keleti, while holding some of the nine medals she still has (one was reportedly awarded to a journalist for a project and never came back). “I loved gymnastics because it was possible to travel for free.”

Even standing on the podium to get her medals didn’t really speak to me, “I didn’t want to show myself. I loved doing gymnastics.”

After winning a gold medal in the floor exercise at the Helsinki Games, a silver medal in the team event and two bronzes, Keleti won three gold medals in Melbourne – balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars – and another gold medal in a team event, while also winning silver in the all-round competition and win another team event. She could have won more, but an injury prevented her from competing at the London 1948 Olympics.

She doesn’t see any sport on TV these days, not even the Olympics, which “are not very interesting”. I prefer to climb mountains. “

The climbing days may be behind her, but she seems to be very happy about walks in Budapest, where she returned a few years ago after living in Israel for decades, or traveled to places like Barcelona that she visited last year ,

Keleti, who started her gymnastics career at the age of 4 and won her Olympic medals at the ages of 31 and 35, was also a talented cellist and taught gymnastics for years after moving to Israel in 1957.

“I love children and I love teaching them,” she said.

When asked about the most important thing that children should learn, Keleti answered without hesitation: “The joy of life.”

Keleti, whose infectious laugh always seems ready to take action, has a favorite prank for those who expect to meet a frail, weak lady who is about 100 years old. She extends her hand in greeting, makes sure that her grip is good and firm, and suddenly pulls the unsuspecting “victim” towards her with surprising force.

“I’m strong,” she says with a giggle after pulling. “And dumb!”

While she recently stopped splitting her legs on the floor, she still gets up while holding her son Rafael’s hand or sitting on a couch.

If there is a problem she still has an opinion on, it is the premature pressure and strenuous exercise that young gymnasts can experience.

“It is not a good thing,” said Keleti. “Hard gymnastic exercises harm their development. It shouldn’t start early.

“Not to mention that the children’s mind should be developed first, not their body.”

What did she do to train her mind? “I learned languages ​​and saw the world.”

Keleti has won a long line of prestigious awards in Hungary and Israel, including being one of the 12 Hungarian “athletes of the nation” since 2004 and the Israel Prize, which is considered the state’s highest honor, in 2017.

But like her Olympic medals, she doesn’t seem to be impressed by the recognition of her achievements.

“I distinguished myself?” She asks almost incredulously. “I did what I could and that’s it.”

