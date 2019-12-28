advertisement

The singer is already facing everyone.

apparently Dua Lipa Let go of the reluctance he brought with his partner Anwar Hadid, the brother of the famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and dared much more on Instagram.

The charming interpreter has a public relationship with the model a few months ago, but they have had a low profile in terms of affection.

But although it was very rare to see opportunities in which the talented artist and the young man showed their love, now on the same Instagram they seem to be stunned to give kisses no matter what.

The singer of “New Rules” In the meantime, she has no problem with her partner and has shared some very hot postcards, including the passionate kiss against the trailer.

The musical celebrity has For a long time he had the title of an influencer in the fashion world, because it is not enough for singing and modeling, but is now a queen of social networks for his own style.

Dua, the famous Brit, already has its own quality in the content, which is sometimes very sober and elegant and sometimes more relaxed, like you do with your friend who sets the nets on fire.

We know the relationship between Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid is doing great and the networks confirm it with this lovely couple’s most in love kisses.

