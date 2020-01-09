advertisement

Liz Balmaseda @LizBalmaseda

Thursday

January 9, 2020 at 12:22 pm

The Café des Beaux-Arts in the museum serves a tea-centered lunch at a fixed price until early April.

advertisement

One afternoon in Palm Beach, a tea lover can nibble between two sips of tea between finger sandwiches and scones in the Café des Beaux-Arts at the Flagler Museum. There is a tea-centered, fixed lunch menu (and only this menu) served during the season, its Whitehall Collection China. The last day of the café’s lunch / tea service this year is April 12th.

The café pours out Flagler’s own Whitehall Special Blend tea, a flavored black tea that is drunk with pink lemonade sweetened with berry juice. The small appetizers make for a delicious lunch. On the menu: Expect appetizers such as Caesar salad in phyllo pastries, curry egg salad on mini-Naan with mango chutney, cucumber finger sandwiches on pumpernickel, smoked salmon canaps, tuna salad with apple slices and grilled rosemary – Chicken breast with pesto aioli. For dessert, there are lime tarts, brownie squares and blueberry buckles. And of course there are scones – cranberry scones, which are served with strawberry jam and whipped cream.

The tea menu is served from Tuesday to Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Lunch costs $ 22 for members and $ 40 for non-members (the price includes museum admission, taxes, and tip). To buy tickets, visit the museum’s website here.

Flagler Museum: One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach; 561-655-2833

_

