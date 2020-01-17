advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio has kept its promise to give the survivors of the volcanic eruption in Taal the title of PBA Governors’ Cup. Now he is traveling to Batangas to personally delight the victims.

Ginebra’s Plenipotentiary said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial had talked to him about the league’s outreach program for Batangas. He also said he would make his own donation.

“I’ve already sent a donation to my immediate family because my father and 60 of my relatives all live in the same house,” said Tenorio in Filipino after Gin Kings won in Game 5 between 105 and 93 against Meralco.

“I’m just happy that we won the championship for them and my mother spoke to my relatives there and they want to watch the game live despite the circumstances.”

The Gin Kings dedicated the win in Game 4 to the survivors in Batangas with the championship in their pocket, giving him the opportunity to visit his province and provide some help.

Tenorio comes from Nasugbu and said that his clan started in Taal and a barangay there mainly carries the Tenorio bloodline.

“Comm. Willie spoke to me about the league’s plan and asked me to come along, but I will go on a separate trip to go to my relatives in Lipa because they are evacuated there,” said Tenorio, who scored 12 points at the 4-of-7 shooting had the field.

“I will go to them, especially now that the season is over and I have a lot of time.”

