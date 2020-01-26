advertisement

NEW YORK – Danny Garcia had to learn something about himself. Nine months between fights can raise some questions.

After twelve rounds on Saturday evening, he proved to everyone that he is the same as ever.

advertisement

Garcia overcame a bite on his left shoulder and made a unanimous decision over 12 rounds against a frustrated Ivan Redkach.

“He bit me,” said Garcia. “He said” Mike Tyson “when he bit me. I said,” Ref, he bit me. “I thought I needed stitches or something.

“This is my first time getting involved in a fight.”

Judges Glenn Feldman and Don Trella fought the fight between 117 and 111 and judge Anthony Paolillo between 118 and 110.

Garcia improved to 36-2 with his second win in a row. Most recently he fought on April 20, 2019 when he eliminated Adrian Grandos.

“I thought the referee (Benjy Esteves) would stop it because I felt I was going to punish him,” said Garcia. “He’s a tough guy, he was hanging out there. I wanted to get that (knockout), but I didn’t get it. I feel like I’ve boxed smartly, and I feel like I’m exactly after this release I really wanted the KO, but I accept that. “

Garcia started quickly when he moved Redkach (23-5-1) around the ring and waited for the opening three laps at the Barclays Center. When they presented themselves, he landed bumps. Garcia’s work in the first rounds began to show up in the fourth when he combined with heavy blows.

Garcia’s pressure and power forced Redkach into a defensive fighting style. Redkach spent much of the fight as a replacement or against the ropes, and Garcia took advantage. He opened a cut over Redkach’s right eye with a hook in the seventh and gave the Ukrainian a shot in the eighth.

“I’m going back to the gym and getting stronger and better,” said Redkach. “I am grateful for the experience against Danny Garcia. I will return and get much better.”

After being redeemed methodically, Redkach had to bite his shoulder at the eighth clinch on Garcia.

The Garcia-Redkach fight was the main event and was billed as the WBC Silver World Welterweight Title Eliminator. As a result, Garcia surely asks the question: who is next?

Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter were mentioned during a press conference against Garcia on Thursday. For his part, Garcia said he was open to fighting the four, particularly Pacquiao and Spence, whose car accident in Dallas on October 10th caused him to crash with his Ferrari and was subsequently charged with a DWI that postponed a possible fight against the Philadelphia-born.

“Manny said he’d been fighting me for two years. It didn’t happen,” Garcia said during Thursday’s press conference. “Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence or anyone who wants to fight me, I’m here. Let’s take it “

He did not withdraw from these words after the fight.

“Either (Spence or Pacquiao),” said Garcia. “I would like to have each of these fights. My style looks great with both fighters. “

Garcia was not the only fighter who won something on a card that would essentially allow the organizers to fight for the rest of the year. But what was supposed to be a showcase for the boxers ended with a risk management study that started with a unanimous decision by Jarrett Hurd over Francisco Santana (25-9-1) in the semi-main event.

Outside of the fifth round, in which both fighters exchanged violent blows, and the tenth, when Hurd Santana dropped on the canvas with an uppercut, the fight was a difficult affair that upset the 8,217 fighters present.

“We got out of here and did what we wanted. The crowd didn’t love it, but you have to understand, I made the unanimous decision and I did what I wanted to do, “said Hurd.” There was definitely no frustration. We didn’t want to go from head to toe, and we didn’t a risky fight. “

Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0) became the WBO Intercontinental Junior Featherweight Champion by defeating Arnold Khegai (16-1: 1) by a unanimous decision in the opening game.

The struggle showed different styles when Fulton used movements to create openings that allowed him to land shots from all angles, while Khegai’s plan was to work in it, including the repeated use of clinches.

“I knew he was a bad customer, so I just had to stay calm,” said Fulton. “That’s what I do. I use my push. I tried to use the push all night and win the fight behind the push.”

Lorenzo Simpson (7-0) made a unanimous decision over Antonio Hernandez (2-11-1) and Keeshawn Williams (7-0-1) against Gaku Takahashi (16-11-1). Steven Torres improved from 1:28 to 2: 0 in the second round with a TKO from Dakota Witkopf.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement