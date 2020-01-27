advertisement

The whole world is shocked by the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. But for Orange County, the devastation has increased nine-fold.

All nine people in the doomed helicopter that crashed on Sunday lived here – including three teenage girls and several parents with children at home.

While mourners from all over Southern California flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the locals found their way to the Bryants neighborhood of Newport Beach and left flowers outside.

Others gathered at Orange Coast College to pay tribute to baseball coach John Altobelli, who was on board with his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

“Grief in the community can bring people from all walks of life together and comfort one another,” said Rev. Chineta Goodjoin, pastor of the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Orange. “It goes beyond the needs of the individual and unites us not only in our pain, but also in our hope.”

The sprawling metropolis of Orange County has no definitive hub to bring the community together after a tragedy.

“Instead, people are our centers,” said Goodjoin, whose best friend, Minister Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people who were shot at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston in 2015. “We all felt that we knew Kobe – he gave us a connection. Hopefully, when good people die, we can take their minds with us and become better people ourselves. “

The news of so many deaths – interrupted by the fact that Bryant was one of them – is “kind of a 9-11 moment for Orange County,” said Matt Holzmann, vice chairman of the county’s Mental Health Board. “People are already talking about where they were when they found out.”

The two devout Catholics, he and Bryant, have spoken to each other at their Newport Beach church. “He was a religious man and an amazing person,” said Holtzmann.

Paul Wilson learned about the power of collective grief after the murder of his wife in 2011. Christy Lynn Wilson was among the eight people killed by an armed man at a barber shop in Seal Beach. The community gathered in masses to honor the victims.

“I would never have gotten through without the support of my friends and neighbors,” said Wilson. “Over 1,200 people have signed up for their service. It is impressive to see how people close gaps and come together. It’s a shame that this doesn’t happen in everyday life. “

Blaze Bernstein’s family also valued the kindness of others after his death. Two years ago, the 19-year-old student from the University of Pennsylvania was stabbed by a friend in a Lake Forest Park.

“People from all over the country and from all walks of life wanted to help us,” said his mother Jeanne Pepper Bernstein.

One of these people was Bryant – although she never communicated with him firsthand. A mutual friend asked the basketball legend for help when Blaze Bernstein was missing.

“Kobe posted our flyer on social media,” said Bernstein. “He had an international following, so it was a big help. For one thing, law enforcement was asked to take our case seriously. “

She and her husband also attribute to Bryant that they have created an enormous platform to promote Blaze It Forward, a campaign they launched to encourage accidental kindness.

“Kobe didn’t use his celebrity to reserve dinner, but to improve the world,” said Bernstein. “If we lose such a shining star, it affects us all. We recognize how fragile life is and how much we need each other. “

Bethany Webb, whose sister Laura Webb Elody was killed in the Seal Beach massacre, noted that grief is valued but is associated with a loss of privacy.

“The public relations work was incredible and very touching,” said Webb. “But there is also this: You live publicly through your devastation. Well-meaning people say things that are not necessarily helpful.”

Webb remembered the shock immediately after her sister’s death: “I felt almost deaf. People who didn’t know my family came up to me crying. And I would think,” Are you more affected than I am? “

The Bryant family is already a public figure. “It’s the other families (the victim) whose stories are suddenly everywhere,” said Webb.

Overall, however, this outpouring of support was a gift – and one that will serve survivors well.

“So much love,” said Webb, “flows towards them.”

