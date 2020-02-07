advertisement

Nancy Shattuck will hold a portrait of her father at his home in Winnetka on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. World War II bomber pilot Elmo Maiden, one of the first members of Wings Over Wendy, died on Sunday at the age of 100 1/2 years. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

They were 10 miles southeast of Verdun, just minutes from their destination when the B-24 Enforcer lost both starboard engines. Then number 4 and number 2 went.

From 25,000 feet, they began to lose height quickly. At 9000 feet, pilot Elmo Maiden ordered the bombs to be secured and dropped them on an open field.

At 4000 feet, he gave his crew the opportunity to get out of the plane or land without hydraulics. They decided to stay with Elmo. He found an open field outside of Paris, cranked down the landing gear, and told his crew to go into the crash position. It was going to be tight.

Elmo landed in a setting sun and thick ground fog. He lost sight of the field in the first corner, but noticed it in time to slide to the left and land at very low speed without braking.

It was cold and the floor was frozen. He used up every inch of the field before turning off the nose gear and suddenly stopping. No one on board was injured. On the floor, a British soldier who witnessed the crash landing took a photo of the crew and the plane.

“Did you know boy you killed a jack rabbit?” He asked Elmo.

“Yes,” answered Elmo, smiling. “I hunted him all over France.”

That was Elmo Maiden, who flew west into the sunset last Sunday at the age of 100. He cooled under pressure, made a quick comeback and was proud to serve his country to the end.

“The flag fluttered around the clock from his home in Canoga Park and was illuminated at night,” said his daughter Nancy Shattuck. “The flagpole was in operation for so long that it slowly came loose. Father took out his tools last year and climbed up there to attach a new pole to the house. He wanted to be the one who does it. “

Elmo was proud of his service in World War II when he completed 35 combat missions, and he wasn’t shy about talking about it. Talk, don’t brag. Big difference. The heroes, he told his children, were the boys who didn’t come home.

“Dad would take every conversation you had with him back to World War II,” laughed his son Thomas Maiden. “Those were the most impressive years in his life.

“He was a practical father, always there for us. He trained my brother Eric and me in Little League and YMCA sports, and when we grew up we became engineers just like him. “

Nancy remembers a father who spent the whole night holding and comforting her when the terrible earache came, and she couldn’t stop crying.

“I knew he had to get up early in the morning and take the long drive from the valley to Redondo Beach to work. He needed his sleep, but he gave it up to keep me close all night. I will never forget that.

“My father was a generous, kind, loving man with a big heart. He was the best father. “

World War II bomber pilot Elmo Maiden, one of the first members of Wings Over Wendy, died on Sunday at the age of 100 1/2 years. Maiden’s infamous picture taken by a British soldier after landing his B-24 on a French field in 1944 to save his crew.

Elmo was one of the first members of “Wings Over Wendy”, a group of World War II pilots living in the valley who met every Monday morning for coffee and companionship with a local Wendy.

The group is still strong with veterans from all branches that are now invited, but most of the original core, WWII fighter pilots like Elmo, have now disappeared. Crash Blechman, Clyde East, Mickey Epstein, Ernie Bankey and many more.

I like to think when Elmo landed his B-24 on the runway in heaven last Sunday, his buddies were there with a limo to pick him up and drive him to the local Wendy to catch up with him.

Let Elmo relax with a hot cup of coffee and tell them again how he chased the rabbit across France.

Dennis McCarthy’s column appears on Sunday. He can be reached at dmccarthynews@gmail.com.

