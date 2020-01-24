advertisement

(AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is in favor of a bill that would ban almost all South Carolina abortions at a rally in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 , Heartbeat law supporters want the senators to vote on the proposal, while the senate chairmen said they didn’t have the votes and it would wipe out other debates.

(AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins) Proponents of a law that bans almost all South Carolina abortions fill the lobby of the Statehouse for a rally on January 15, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Heartbeat law supporters want the senators to vote on the proposal, while the senate chairmen said they didn’t have the votes and it would wipe out other debates.





COLUMBIA, S.C., (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers don’t seem ready to discuss a bill that prohibits almost all abortions at this session, but abortion opponents are pushing for other related restrictions.

In a party election on Thursday, a Senate subcommittee approved a Republican-sponsored bill that prohibits the use of broken fetus tissue in research and makes it a crime to buy or sell the remains.

Proponents of the proposal could not give a confirmed example of someone selling tissue or researching tissue from a broken fetus. But they said their goal was to prevent it from ever happening.

advertisement

Bill sponsor Senator Richard Cash compared it to Nazi death camps where Jewish prisoners were killed and then experimented on their bodies.

“They exacerbate the moral evil that occurred in the first place,” said the Republican from Anderson County.

Since his election to the Senate in 2017, cash abortion has been his primary concern. He also tries to get South Carolina to follow the leadership of several other conservative states and pass a bill that prohibits all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected – usually about six weeks after conception.

Republican Senate leaders in South Carolina have stated that they cannot get the two-thirds of the votes required to overcome a procedural hurdle for voting on the bill. Some Republican senators want to see if the other so-called heartbeat abortion bans survive legal challenges.

“We should sit back and let these other states face the costly legal challenge to see if the federal law on abortion will change. I am not going to support this law in its current form, ”Senator Sandy Senn, a Charleston Republican, wrote to her voters in a Facebook message last week.

This apparent inactivity does not slow down the research calculation for fetal tissue. Proponents point to a 2016 federal report linking a University of South Carolina laboratory to a University of Washington fetal tissue laboratory mentioned in an undercover video of planned parenting who would like to sell tissue ,

USC officials said the only bill connecting the two laboratories in 2009 was $ 200 and the document contained no information about what was bought or sold.

The University of South Carolina also reiterated that researchers do not use human fetal tissue in their work.

Democrats in the subcommittee asked to postpone a vote on the bill so that they could get more information on whether fetus tissue would ever be used in research.

“I’m excited to hear from them so they can tell us what they’re doing. Maybe they’ll save lives,” said Manning Democratic Senator Kevin Johnson.

The bill, which provides for up to five years’ imprisonment for anyone convicted of buying or accounting for the paper towel, was still adopted and is on its way to the Senate Medical Committee. If the Senate agreed, the more conservative house would almost certainly follow suit. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has promised to sign any abortion restrictions that will come to his desk this year.

But like all of the state’s abortion laws at the moment, there is opposition in the Senate, where Senator Marlon Kimpson has promised that women and doctors will rise up.

“This bill will have a problem in the Senate,” said the Charleston Democrat.

advertisement