After its incredible Oscar success, Parasite will be seen in many other cinemas in Ireland.

In the early morning of Monday, South Korean comedy / horror / drama / thriller parasite shocked the world when she received the Best Picture Award at the Oscars.

This special award was expected to be given in 1917, but to the delight of many, parasites won.

Director Bong Joon-ho also received the Best Director Award.

A decent route, you would say.

And despite its massive international success, there are likely to be many Irish people who have not yet seen the film because it can only be broadcast to a limited extent.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, we have good news for you – 11 new cinemas in Ireland will be showing the film this week.

Omniplex announced the news on Monday, which means it is now showing in 14 Omniplex cinemas across the country.

#BestPictureWinner #Parasite will be shown in the following cinemas this Friday;

Arklow

Antrim

Belfast – Dundonald

Cork (being shown)

Craigavon

Dublin – Rathmines (being shown)

Dundalk

Galway (being shown)

limerick

Lisburn

Newry

Sligo

Tralee

Wexford pic.twitter.com/02dSEaSiEz

– Omniplex Cinemas (@omniplexcinema), February 10, 2020

The tickets will go on sale at midday on Wednesday (February 13). More information can be found here.

You can read JOE’s glowing report on parasites here (where we recommend knowing the film as little as possible).

