advertisement

Nick Young (34) asked the question of all questions. The basketball star made headlines for a long time only because of his relationship with Iggy Azalea (29). Then the athlete separated from the rapper because he had another child with his ex-partner. In the meantime, there are three of them – And now Nick asked for his little mother’s hand.

Christmas morning had a very special gift for Keonna Green. The Lakers player now split a clip from his knee fall Instagram, The 34-year-old walked across the room with a package and went to his lady of the heart, who was sitting on the couch with her youngest sprout. “It’s kind of overdue. I love you and want to spend the rest of my life with you. Do you want to marry me?”he asks her in the video, which she answers with an overjoyed yes.

advertisement

The whole thing was filmed by his eldest offspring, Nick Young Jr. His cheers were clearly audible when the ring landed on the bride’s hand. The family of five then posed with great joy in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Previous articleDemi Lovato got a new tattoo on Christmas Eve

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

advertisement