MIAMI – Kendrick Nunn was the last Miami player to leave the field at half-time. He had to wait a minute or two to get his second Eastern Conference rookie of the month.

“Hopefully I’ll get more,” said Nunn.

He is on the best way.

Nunn scored 33 points in the 13v18 shootout, Goran Dragic added 17 points and the heat continued to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 Wednesday evening and return to second place in the Eastern Conference.

“He got into a good rhythm,” said heat coach Erik Spoelstra about Nunn, who was 8 to 8 in the first half.

Bam Adebayo – cut out of the US basketball team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in the summer – had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, a win less than last season.

“Now that you see him during the season, I’ve shaken my head several times,” said Popovich about Adebayo, a serious all-star contender this season. “This is not the guy we saw at the tryout. Maybe it was my fault. Maybe I should have done it differently so that his skills could work.”

Jimmy Butler scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points in 12 of 14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills scored 21 points for the Spurs. San Antonio had won three of his last four games, all of which were against the best teams from the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed eleven of their first twelve shots at the beginning of the fourth quarter and finally lost the lead during this drought.

“We’ll be fine,” DeRozan said. “It just stinks. It is right there. There is a lot of basketball to play. We are going in the right direction. We play well against great teams, have beaten some great teams, and that adds a lot to our confidence and to knowing how much time is left. “

The spurs were 10 for 33 out of a 3-point range, while Miami was 17 for 40.

“It’s difficult. It’s hard to win if we shoot so badly from the three,” said Spurs striker LaMarcus Aldridge.

Butler’s 3-hand 5:24 left the third quarter with a 20: 5 run – and was perhaps a highly unlikely salvo. Butler hadn’t scored 3 since December 20 and scored 0 for 7 in his last nine games before Wednesday.

Successive baskets from Nunn extended the lead 3:42 left to 94-83, but the Spurs came back straight away. Mills made a 3-pointer, DeRozan followed with a 3-point game on the next ball and so was the heat lead to five with 3:04 remaining.

Mills took a good look at a 3, which San Antonio had only three points with 1:16, but Butler blocked it and Miami held on from there.

TIP-INS

Spurs: This is the first season since 1996/97, in which San Antonio has to accept a defeat halfway. The Spurs were between 11 and 30 this season, which was not by chance the last one in which they missed the playoffs. … Apart from a preseason game between the clubs last fall, San Antonio assistant Tim Duncan was part of a Spurs at Heat game for the first time since March 31, 2015.

Heat: Tyler Herro (injured knee) could not play, although the heat would soon await him back. This was Miami’s only 15-day home game, wrapped around last week’s 3-game road trip and a 2-game swing that started on Friday. After that, the Heat have a nine-day home stand with five games. … Jonathan Huberdeau, the leader of the Florida Panthers career, and Luke Combs, the country star, were in the crowd.

TWO WAY MIRACLES

The Heat converted Chris Silva’s two-way contract into a standard contract – guaranteed for next season with a team option for 2021-22. Silva is the third player on this Heat roster to start as a mutual signer, the others are Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr.

RESPECT

There has long been respect between the heat and the spurs, some of which emerged from their 2013 and 2014 NBA final games. Popovich has often praised Spoelstra and did so again on Wednesday. “He has high standards and makes people responsible. … It’s something that’s in the water here, “Popovich said. After the game, Popovich exchanged greetings with Spoelstra and heat assistant Dan Craig, a former Popovich US basketball assistant.

NEXT

Spurs: hosts Atlanta on Friday.

Heat: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday.

