SANTA CLARA, California – Coach Kyle Shanahan knows the criticism is due to all the news that he is asked if he’s okay after the San Francisco 49ers collapsed in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City Is in circulation.

There are questions about time management and game calls, the performance of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why the defense couldn’t come up with a big stop when needed.

But Shanahan isolates himself from all of this and believes in his decisions and players, even though the team lost 31-20 in the fourth quarter after a 10 point lead.

“I don’t think it’s a big setback, I’m not on Twitter and whatever that stuff is,” Shanahan said Thursday. “I would never do that to myself anyway. I’ve lost the Super Bowl before. I was part of a bigger lead that was lost. So I know very well what that means. I’m not a good liar either. How you hear me talk is exactly how I feel. I am very upset with the loss because it is difficult to get there. I personally thought we had the best team in the NFL this year. We do not have that. We have to deal with that. “

Now the Niners must begin the long process of returning here so Shanahan can be part of the one team that happily ends a season after winning a championship.

Only three teams recovered from the disappointment of losing the title fight the following year, with Dallas and Miami playing that loss in successive seasons from 1971 to 1972 and then again against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Eight other Super Bowl losers returned to the game next season to lose again, including Buffalo three times. But 15 of the last 33 teams that lost in the Super Bowl didn’t even make it into the following year’s playoffs, including last season’s Los Angeles Rams.

“We believe we are different,” said General Manager John Lynch. “There aren’t many teams that go from four wins to 13 and dominate an NFC in the playoffs and get there.” We believe that this team is different. We believe that we are able to do this. “

In the off-season, there will be big decisions about whether the Niners can bring back key freelance agents like defender Arik Armstead, recipient Emmanuel Sanders, and security Jimmie Ward.

Everyone has expressed an interest in returning, but it will be difficult to keep everyone. This is especially true for players like All Pro, George Kittle and Defensive, who will soon question DeForest Buckner for an extension.

San Francisco won’t have nearly as much leeway to add big pieces as in the past few offseasons when high-priced players such as corner kick Richard Sherman, defender Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defender Kyle Juszczyk joined.

“These days don’t happen anymore,” said Lynch. “We can’t go to the grocery store and say I have it, I have it, I have it. It’s more like I have it, but I might have to put it off. There are compromises. It gets worse, but it does we knew all the time. “

But before the Niners can move on to the next season, they have to overcome the pain of losing the Super Bowl this year. Shanahan has had a painful Super Bowl loss. He was an offensive coordinator in Atlanta when the Falcons had a 28-3 lead over New England before losing in extra time three years ago.

Shanahan quickly changed after this defeat and took over the position of head coach in San Francisco a few days later. He has repeatedly said that there was only one move he regretted in this defeat against the Patriots – a pass for the second and eleventh that resulted in a sack that threw the hawks out of the field gate’s reach.

He has no regrets about his game assignments against the bosses, including the decision not to take time out after stopping third in the first half less than two minutes behind Kansas City.

The Niners got the ball back to 20 by 59 seconds, about 40 seconds less than if they had taken a break. There was even more time on a first outage and San Francisco remained without points after an offensive pass interference call against Kittle wiped out a big win.

“I was just as confident of what we did in this situation as everything we did all year round,” said Shanahan. “I mean that very seriously. You work on it for two weeks and learn the team what they can do. You won’t give the ball back to them in any situation. “

Shanahan also said he remains confident in Garoppolo, who only completed three out of eleven passes in the last quarter, ending his first full season as a starter after missing most of the season with a cracking ACL.

He missed some open receivers, including Sanders on a deep pass that could take San Francisco back in the lead in the past two minutes.

“I think Jimmy is one of the main reasons why we came to the Super Bowl. I think he has overcome a lot, ”said Shanahan. “I can’t tell you how much I loved training the guy as a player and as a person this year.”

