advertisement

Lucinda Yaworski and George Balint were killed while strolling along John Laurie Boulevard N.W. just before noon on December 24, 2018.

SUbmed / Calgary

Although Lucinda Yaworski’s sisters Judy and Bev have been thinking about her every day since her tragic death on Christmas Eve 2018, this year the two are on a journey to forever honor her memory by changing provincial law.

advertisement

A year ago, Lucinda and her husband George Balint were killed when they were struck by a vehicle on a crosswalk on John Laurie Boulevard.

The driver was charged with one count of careless driving and, in November, receiving the maximum sentence under current Alberta traffic safety laws: a $ 2,000 fine and a three-month driving suspension.

“It was very, very tough,” Judy York said. “With the anniversary approaching, it kind of revives again. I have a number of family and friends who have been extremely supportive, but it’s an even more reminder that it’s coming and I’m afraid of Christmas Eve.”

Frustrated by the “lenient” sentence, Bev and Judy have begun collecting signatures to ask the provincial government for stricter penalties for careless driving causing injury or death. So far, they have about 100 signatures with a goal of 1,000.

The sisters drew inspiration from the much stricter Ontario carelessness laws that were updated in September 2018.

In Ontario, a careless driver causing injury or death can see fines of $ 2,000 to $ 50,000, a license suspension of up to five years, six points of demerit or two years in prison.

For drivers who fail to subject pedestrians to “crossings, school crossings and intersections”, the maximum penalty is up to $ 1,000 and four demerit points out of three demerits and a $ 500 fine before new legislation is adopted.

“The fact that there is a precedent already in Ontario gives our party more credibility because obviously another province has seen the light,” Bev Yaworski said from her home just outside Vancouver.

In June, Bev went online to see what kind of word the family could expect for the driver who killed Lucinda and George.

“When I saw how I thought lightly (the maximum sentence), ‘Well, I’ll write to the (transport) minister and see what he says,'” she said.

In September, Transport Minister Ric McIver responded to Bev in an email, saying, “Currently, Alberta Transport has no plans to change provincial penalties in relation to reckless driving. However, I appreciate your suggestion, and your comments will be considered carefully and seriously during future reviews of Alberta’s transportation laws. “

Bev said McIver also told her to look at the Criminal Code and consider moving forward in that direction, but she said spending time and commitment would be great for their family.

The minister’s office did not respond to Postmedia’s request for comment.

Ric McIver in Edmonton on Thursday March 28, 2019. Photograph by David Bloom

After completing the litigation in mid-November, which left the family feeling “revitalized”, they decided to take the next step and organize a petition.

In Alberta, a petition must be filed in the form of a physical document and include original signatures. Petitions online are not accepted.

After receiving the signatures they need, the sisters are hoping for a chance to meet McIver in person to get his answer.

“We also hope for people who do not live in the Calgary area that they will also consider writing their MLAs in their communities because these kinds of incidents do not just happen in Calgary,” Bev said. “So if we can’t get the petition for people in other communities, they can write to their MLA and ask for change or even just ask what the law is now, why it’s that way and why it’s not a stricter law? “

To honor her sister and brother-in-law, Judy said she and some family and friends will visit the site this Christmas Eve, where Lucinda and George were killed.

Bev will go to church and “say some extra prayers for my sister and George.”

The two sisters are working together on another project that they know Lucinda would be very proud of.

“Lucinda volunteered hundreds of hours at Bow Valley College helping recent immigrants learn English. To that end, I am in the process of seeking to create a student award on Lucinda’s behalf at Bow Valley College,” Judy said.

“Working on the petition is hopefully a way to honor it, and if we can change the law, it makes them not die in vain,” Bev said. “It’s starting to be cliché, but we don’t want other families to have to go through what we went through.”

ocondon@postmedia.com

Twitter: @oliviacondon

advertisement