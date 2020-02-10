advertisement

After a bad opening weekend, Warner Bros. changed the title Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

The film earned just $ 33 million at its box office on its opening weekend, well below expectations that weekend at $ 50 million.

The change of title can be seen on the website of the big theater dealer Regal.

It can also be seen in the AMC theaters.

However, it was not changed on Fandango.

Screen Rant reported that “WB has ordered cinemas to change the name.”

It is unclear why the title was changed. However, it is not difficult to imagine that the title was changed due to poor cash performance. I suspect they’re trying to use the Harley Quinn brand name to make the film better known to people who have seen the original Suicide Squad and are aware of the character through television and comics.

If so, it proves many of the arguments that I and other DC Comics fans have made regarding marketing before the Birds of Prey release, especially when it comes to costumes.

The characters were unrecognizable in her comic book and even on television. Even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was unrecognizable. Her character didn’t even wear her iconic red and black colors. She was wearing a loose yellow jumpsuit with a pink top. And when she’s not wearing her jumpsuit, she’s wearing those plastic feathers that pretend to be some kind of bird.

And it wasn’t just the costumes, the characters in the trailers also seemed completely atypical. The only time Robbie’s character felt like Harley Quinn in the trailers was when she threw a dynamite stick out of the car with Cassandra Cain’s shotgun.

It is very unlikely that this name change will affect the future development of the box office. If your characters don’t match people’s expectations, are they still that character at all? Is Margot Robbie’s character Harley Quinn in these trailers? In my view, she wasn’t that character and that’s one of the main reasons why I had no intention and still have no plans to see this film.

I have to say that I have to pay tribute to Warner Bros. for making a big marketing mistake with the title of the film, if not the characters’ costumes and characterizations. However, I think it’s too little, too late.

You should have removed a page from Sonic the Hedgehog playback a few months ago.

What do you think of this change of title? Do you think it will help the box office of the film? Why do you think the title was changed?

