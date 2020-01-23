advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix made some moves shortly after the end of its PBA season and won a number of players within a month.

The Fuel Masters have won a number of role players in Jake Pascual, and free agent Jansen Rios and Brian Heruela Jaymo Eguilos, a great man who most recently played for Batangas in the Maharlika Pilipinas basketball league, will also sign up.

They also handed out LA Revilla over Barangay Ginebra’s rights to Sol Mercado, but it remains unclear whether they would sign the stubborn veteran point guard for a contract.

But Phoenix coach Louie Alas said his team could use another big man after the old reliable Doug Kramer stepped down.

“We are really waiting for a big man to come because Doug Kramer is already retired,” he said in Filipino after training on the Upper Deck in Pasig City on Wednesday.

“If we want to make further changes, it will be minor, but I’m already good with what we have.” Phoenix hopes to recover next season after winning just three Governors’ Cup games.

In the Filipino Cup, sniper Matthew Wright and aspiring star Jason Perkins are again at the top of the Fuel Masters.

At last year’s purely Filipino conference, Wright and Perkins formed a solid troika with Calvin Abueva when Phoenix secured first place before losing to eventual champion San Miguel Beer in the semifinals.

This year, however, Phoenix may have to take action against the contested Abueva, who is in an indefinitely suspended situation after the early start of TNT import Terrence Jones last season in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“No update to Calvin yet, but we’re working on it and Calvin is really doing his job and doing everything the Commissioner’s office wants him to do,” said Alas.

The Fuel Masters want to pay off after just three wins in the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

