Karol G overflows Sensuality with your photos that leaves little to the imagination and where you can see its sensual curves. But this spectacular Latin body is not alone. On several occasions the Bebecita attributes her character to a regime strict feeding and daily exercise. However, a photo that you can find at the end of this note shows that it is not so “fitting”.

HOW DOES KAROL G COME TO HAVE HIS FIGURE?

The Colombian does not meet the standards of the thin industry, but does not cease to have a slim figure. During an interview when the singer lost weight, she mentioned “My body is totally Latin and I love my curves. I was thin for a long time, but gained weight due to an insulin problem. However, when I lost weight, I took the opportunity to maintain the unique proportions that we have. ”

He also mentioned that she feels a “chubby heart, ” He admits that he eats everything except seafood. And this photo is enough to believe it. The picture shows the natural, without sexy outfits or makeup, disheveled and in slippers. But with a detail that made more than just an appetite. You can see them eating a potato chip, part of a combo with hamburgers and tails.

It’s a whole Sunday afternoon, as you may have done.

