advertisement

The loss of the patriots to the titans in a wildcard game on January 4th opens the door for the Browns to have a head coach by the end of the week if they and Josh McDaniels agree that such a marriage can work.

The Browns can now interview McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, and Brian Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator, at any time for their position as head coach, as the Texans also pushed Buffalo out of the playoffs on January 4th.

advertisement

No candidates were interviewed on January 5, the Browns reported. Four candidates have been interviewed since the process started last week. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, were interviewed on January 2. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was interviewed a day later, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was interviewed on January 4.

McDaniels, Daboll and Vikings’ offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, is one of the last three candidates on the list of Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, who heads the coach search. All three are expected to be interviewed this week, possibly at McDaniels starting January 6.

The Vikings rose to the playoff division round by defeating the Saints in extra time in an NFC wildcard game on January 5. The interview with Stefanski must therefore be conducted according to his schedule.

The Giants and Panthers also want to talk to McDaniels about their coaching position.

McDaniels and Daboll have ties to the Browns. McDaniels graduated from Canton McKinley High School and played football with John Carroll.

Daboll was the Browns’ offensive coordinator under Eric Mangini in 2009/10. Since then, he has been the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2011, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2012, the Patriots offensive assistant in 2013, Patriots’ tight-end coach from 2014-16, and the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Alabama in 2017, 2018 will be hired as the offensive coordinator of Bills.

McDaniels was a candidate for the position of head coach of the Browns in 2014, but was able to differentiate itself from the competition.

Mike Lombardi was Browns general manager during the coaching hunt in 2014. He is now writing for The Athletic. Lombardi recalled the thought that the Browns would hire McDaniels in an interview with Ken Carman about WKRK-FM 92.3.

“We all interviewed Josh (in 2014),” said Lombardi. “I thought we hired Josh. I thought when we got on the plane we went to Cleveland … I thought he was going to be the coach.”

“The next day I talked to some people from the Haslam family and thought he was going to be the head coach. Things have changed, he has pulled out and it has never been so.”

On January 23, 2014, the Browns hired Mike Pettine as head coach, who fired Lombardi and CEO Joe Banner on February 12 this year and promoted deputy director general Ray Farmer to GM. Famer and Pettine were fired after the 2015 season.

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam wants the current coach search winner to be “heavily involved in choosing the next general manager,” although Haslam has the final say. John Dorsey was dismissed as General Manager on December 31 and paved the way for the next coach to take Dorsey’s place.

If McDaniels is hired as head coach, he may want to dismiss Dave Ziegler or Nick Caserio of the Patriots Human Resources as Browns General Manager because he has a trust factor with each of them.

McDaniels’ success as an offensive coordinator is due to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. McDaniels has served on all six New England Super Bowl championships in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019. He was the New England offensive coordinator for each of the last four Super Bowl titles and their quarterback coach in 2004.

advertisement