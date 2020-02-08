advertisement

Battle for bronze ratings in 18-49 demographics is near this season

I hope your tuxedo is depressed because the 92nd Academy Awards are taking place this weekend. More than 3,000 people will see the Oscars at LA’s Dolby Theater, tens of millions at home.

But what should the long-standing ABC host network expect for television audiences on Sunday?

In 2014, the Oscars attracted more than 40 million spectators. But this time it won’t happen.

According to Nielsen, the television audience of the Academy Awards has dropped to under 30 million viewers in the past two years. Don’t cross the 2019 show completely though, as almost 3 million viewers were received by the 2018 Oscars. This is a win due to a better mix of nominees – mainly Black Panther and some other big box office hits – and the initial intrigue of a hostless show.

However, the harvest of the 2020 films that received nods was more modest in terms of ticket sales, and the enthusiasm that surrounds them has also waned far. And although there is no landlord again this year, the bloom on this plan is largely off-the-shelf. (Except for the part where the long awards keep moving. We all like that aspect.)

Of course, we don’t * know * exactly how these factors will affect the number of viewers for the Sunday exhibition – but we do know that ABC could use every eyeball boost it gets right now. For the past 19 weeks completed, ABC’s average primetime viewers have lagged far behind the rest of the Big 4 broadcasting competition.

How they rate:

Fox: 8.0 million

CBS: 7.8 million

NBC: 7.3 million

ABC: 5.2 million

No NFL rights, what? For this reason, no one should be surprised when ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” is on ABC (back).

The Oscars will increase ABC’s viewer average by a few hundred thousand, but Disney’s own broadcaster (just like ESPN) will remain in fourth place. The abyss is just too big.

However, a dynamic can be gained here.

ABC is currently at the bottom of the demographic key number 18-49 – if you enter at least two decimal places. Here are the current (unrounded) demo rankings:

Fox: 2.19

NBC: 1.58

CBS: 1.13

ABC: 1.06

Given the tight gap between CBS and ABC, a major event like the Academy Awards can definitely shake up the leaderboard. It is quite possible that ABC will grow by a tenth of a Nielsen point on Sunday evening, which could cause the broadcaster to overtake CBS. Or maybe not – drop by TheWrap next week.

Before you activate this smartphone reminder and continue surfing the Internet, you can find the last 20 years in which Oscar winners have been seen in our line chart below.

Readers can click to enlarge.

Bonus: Below you will find the winners of the best pictures for the best and worst grades of the millennia.

2000: “American Beauty” (high, 46.3 million viewers in total)

2018: “The Shape of Water” (Low, 26.6 million)

The competitors this time are “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and ” Parasite”. The audience? We’ll find out on Monday.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday. They start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

