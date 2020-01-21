advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Evan Nelle has left San Beda, but has not gone to his second home since high school without a warm message.

The aspiring guard, who had a breakout year for the Red Lions in NCAA season 95, said goodbye to San Beda on Tuesday and moved to La Salle.

In a long post on his Instagram account, Nelle thanked the school, the community, and the people who took him there to give him the opportunity to represent San Beda.

“To the place where I have had my heart for the past 8 years, I would like to thank the entire community of San Beda for accepting the thin child who cannot even do pushups or sitting, the thin one Child who wants to master his craft the best, ”he wrote.

“Thanks to the students who clap and shout my name. I will miss the warmth of the community the most. “

To the place where I have had my heart for the past 8 years, I would like to first of all thank the entire San Beda community for accepting the thin child who cannot even do pushups or sitting. The thin child who wants to be the best in his craft. I would like to thank Trainer Troy Umaly for recruiting employees. Many thanks to the African family for always being there. You treated and protected me like your own. I would like to thank my mentor, coach JB Sison, for accompanying me on this wonderful journey. Without you, I wouldn’t even be the player and the person I am today. You gave me the best memories of my family of Red Cubs and Red Lions. All our difficulties, challenges, it’s worth it !! The relationship we have created must not be forgotten. I will cherish each and every one of you forever. I want to thank the guys from Coño and all alumni who take the time to watch our games and cheer us when we win and even when we lose. Thanks to the students who clap and shout my name. I will miss the warmth of the community the most. Thanks to Chef Manny Pangilinan for the support you gave me and my team. Secondly, I would like to apologize to everyone that they did not get the 4-peat. It was the ultimate goal last year, but we failed and I’m really sorry. San Beda, thank you for being my home. This is not a farewell. This is only when I get out of my comfort zone. A hell of a trip to San Beda. Thankful forever, Evan Nelle

Nelle was a revelation to San Beda last year, where he averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game to help his team reach another final.

However, the Red Lions were unable to defend their title after losing to their strong rivals, the Letran Knights, in the championship round.

Nelle must complete a one-year residency before playing for La Salle in the UAAP.





