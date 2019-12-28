advertisement

The Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz co-moderator Jon “Stugotz” Weiner has attracted a lot of attention. Eli Manning plays lacrosse against Method Man and takes part in a crossover feud. with Dan Patrick. However, the recent discussion about Stugotz (who signed an ESPN extension with Le Batard in the summer of 2018) centered around his astonishingly terrible record of bowl picks against the spread, which subsequently fell to 0 to 14 The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (which he picked at +3.5) lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Pinstripe Bowl 27-21 on Friday:

Sparty on! @ Stugotz790 keeps perfection alive at 0-14 this bowl season! Wake Forest +3.5 is another big loser.

The chances of that? 0.0061%! pic.twitter.com/rDW3pkaBjF

– Le Batard Reddit with Stugotz (@LeBatard_Reddit) December 27, 2019

This is really a remarkably poor choice. And it makes you think of the Hearts concept of shooting the moon or trying to lose every time. Perhaps Stugotz did not intend to do this, but if he can keep it up, it may be more remarkable than anything that many forecasters achieve with better records.

