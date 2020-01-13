advertisement

After Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Stewart led Charlie’s Angels, who were bombed at the box office, Kristen Stewart’s latest entry Underwater crashed and burned even more violently.

Already in November, Box Office Pro predicted that the film would have an opening weekend of between $ 5 million and $ 10 million. They predicted that the film would ultimately bring in between $ 12 million and $ 25 million for the entire domestic box office.

They praised Stewart as a draw for film writing, “Kristen Stewart and T.J. Miller stands out as a recognizable presence and appeals to the millennial audience. “

Box Office Pro would stick to the long-term forecast made in November and predict that the film would make between $ 5 million and $ 10 million in January. They even added that Disney expected the film to raise about $ 10 million.

The movie would neatly fall within the range predicted by Box Office Pro. The Numbers reports that the film grossed just over $ 7 million on its opening weekend when it debuted in 2,791 cinemas.

Although the film fits the forecast range, it still hasn’t reached the expected $ 10 million and there is still a long way to go before it can be considered profitable. The Numbers reports that the film had a production budget of $ 65 million.

Odin’s Odins Movie Blog on Geeks + Gamers’ YouTube channel explains why the $ 7 million opening weekend isn’t good for Disney.

Odin explains: “Since the production cost $ 65 million, it meant that they spent $ 97.5 million on the film Underwater to market.” Based on previous projections, Odin determined that the film currently has a loss of $ 91 million. Given the updated estimates that show the film actually made $ 2 million less on the opening weekend, the loss is currently $ 93 million.

And it looks like Box Office Pro estimates the movie will mean a total loss for Disney. They predicted at the top end that it could make $ 25 million. The film’s production alone is worth $ 65 million.

It doesn’t look like the film is going to hit the break-even point in production costs.

As Odin notes in the video above, there seems to be a beginning trend after Charlie’s angels, which suggests that Stewart is “box office poison”.

Have you seen underwater What did you think What do you think of another Kristen Stewart film that crashes and burns at the box office?

