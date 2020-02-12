THOUSAND OAKS – One year after coaching the Rams in the Super Bowl, Sean McVay was just one of millions of people to watch the first Sunday in February when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s not fun to watch,” said McVay, who was at the Miami stadium to do an analysis for ESPN before the game.

But facing the challenge of getting the Rams back into the Super Bowl – and especially the playoffs – has “rejuvenated and strengthened him since I’ve been here,” McVay added.

The first energetic move in this direction was made on Wednesday when McVay introduced a press conference to Rams’ new offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and special teams coordinator, John Bonamego.

These are the three best-known new trainers who have been with the Rams since the 7-7 success. Others include Thomas Brown, who has been appointed running backs trainer, Jonathan Cooley, who will be a defensive quality control trainer, and Tory Woodbury. who changes after three years as a scout to the assistant coach of the special teams.

McVay introduced his new lieutenants, the hiring of which had already been reported, without explaining why he chose Wade Phillips, Rams’ defense coordinator, whose contract was not renewed after three seasons.

“It was really nothing special, but (I) am very excited about what Brandon will add,” said McVay, noting that bringing in Phillips, then 69, in 2016 made it easier for the Rams to take a risk on McVay, back then 30

The defense of the rams ranked 13th in permitted yards, 17th in permitted points and seventh in yards per game in 2019. 37-year-old Staley has worked as an external linebacker trainer for the Chicago Bears (2017-18) and Denver with top 10 defenses Broncos (2019) is learning from defensive coach Vic Fangio.

McVay said he and Staley were philosophically in line when they discussed the job as defense coordinator at Rams in January.

“I would like to think that I love football as much as anyone else. They sit there and think,” This guy could be sicker than me, “said McVay with a laugh.

The Rams will continue to play a 3-4 defense, said Staley.

34-year-old O’Connell, former San Diego quarterback and Washington Redskins offensive coordinator, is given a job title that was vacant at the Rams after Matt LaFleur left the offensive coordinator role after the 2018 season to head the team To become Green Bay Packers.

While McVay continues to call games, O’Connell will help lead the offensive with the head coach, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and ongoing game coordinator / offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for (quarterback) Jared (Goff) to work with someone like him,” McVay said of O’Connell, “because of some things he did that I might not have done. ” has been suspended.

56-year-old Bonamego replaces the experienced special team coordinator, John Fassel, who joined the Dallas Cowboys. Brown, a former Georgia running back and college-level assistant

33-year-old Brown replaces Skip Peete, the running backs coach hired by the cowboys after his Rams contract was not renewed. Brown is a former Georgia who runs back, like the Rams’ Todd Gurley.

After key coaching jobs are filled, Les Snead staff and managing directors turn to possible roster changes.

Gurley’s future after a off-season is one of the puzzles that include the offensive line and the future of top Rams free agents: Andrew Whitworth, Gerald Everett, Kicker Greg Zuerlein, Michael Brockers and linebackers Dante Fowler and Cory Booker.

Staley said change is “the only constant in this league” and coaches have to adjust to the available talent. He said the 2019 Rams defense has the talent

“The challenge is seeing the calendar shake your free hand and draft, and who can you add?” Staley said in an interview. “And then try to make as much depth as possible through the spring and go to the training camp.

“That’s what the NFL is about. It’s about abrasion and who can stand up to some of the difficult things that happen.”

O’Connell said that inevitable squad changes are a reason “why the same teams won’t win every year without a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

He said he is still evaluating the Rams’ offense, but is confident that their squad will have what it takes to recover after falling from second to eleventh in the league in yards per game from 2018 to 2019.

“Over the past year, you have taken a step back and looked at it from the point of view of the numbers, and there have been many good things done in this crime,” said O’Connell in an interview. “There was only that extra shift that made it the league’s best offensive for a few years.

“It was about the execution, it was about adapting the scheme to the players in their current roles. And it will be the same again. It will be about how we can gain our competitive advantage and how consistently we can repeat that. ”

“As a competitor, look for it.”

