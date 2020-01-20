advertisement

Just over two years ago, a pair of teams played downtown neighborhood games that had all sorts of potential but were not far from a sure thing.

Both teams were guessing correctly.

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami. The Oddsmakers opened the lineup in a title game involving a franchise, the Niners, trying to win a sixth Lombardi Trophy with a record, against another, the Chiefs, making their first appearance in the big game in 50 years.

Their Roundups: Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (SF).

Mahomes, whose guudy college stats (his 5,052 passing yards steered the country in 2016) were a by-product of playing at Texas Tech happy, was generally viewed as no better than the second-most sophomore collector. good in a 2017 draft that wasn’t considered solid in the quarterback to begin with.

Chief coach Andy Reid disagreed. He gave up a first-round pick in next year’s draft to move up to pick Mahomes in 2017. Now, in his third season, Mahomes is a Super Bowl striker. He has 11 touchdown passes after the season, not a single interception, and has even led the Chiefs to rush the last two weeks. With its 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday in the AFC title game, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to go from double-digit crawling to double-digit victory in consecutive playoff games.

“Everybody liked this guy,” Reid said, in 2017, of the reaction from the Kansas City front office and the intelligence department as they would spend time with Mahomes before the draft. “Everybody fell in love with the kid and how he went about his business and how he played. That’s not something that happens every year.”

Garoppolo, a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, was regarded as the waiting receiver in New England, despite a limited resume as Tom Brady backup. But with the Patriots unwilling to part ways with the cornerstone of their franchise, and with the termination of Garoppolo’s contract, the skipping became expendable. San Francisco won it in the middle of the 2017 season for a second-round pick.

Garoppolo won his first five starts in San Francisco and, before the season ended, he had a five-year contract extension that, at the time, included the highest annual average salary in NFL history.

“When you find the right guy in that position, it’s really good for your franchise,” GM Niners GM Lynch said, not long after the trade.

Although Garoppolo’s 102 followers ‘rating this season was only 3.3 points less than Mahomes’, San Francisco does not depend on his QB franchise as Kansas City does.

Exhibit A: Garoppolo threw just eight passes and totaled just 77 yards in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over Green Bay in Sunday’s NFC title game. He is helped by a bruising leak game recently anchored by Raheem Mostert (220 yards and four TDs on Sunday). And the Niners have found a shattered defensive end in player Nick Bosa. The second pick in the 2019 draft had a sack on Sunday to go with the nine he recorded during the regular season to spark a defense that gave up fewer passing yards this season.

It all helped the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick took over in 2013. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s departure and Kaepernick’s kneeling saga created a period of instability. It involved a carousel of four head coaches in four years that was finally settled when Kyle Shanahan – the son of two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan – took office in 2017 and was soon joined by Garoppolo.

But when it comes to the Super Bowl droughts – off the Jets and part of teams that have never been, no one has waited longer to reach the title game than the Chiefs.

The team that lost to Green Bay at the first point of the Super Bowl returned three years after that, in 1970, to win its first NFL championship. The Chiefs have had their ups and downs in the decades since. The stats that got the most was their 3-8 home record play-off since that win over the Vikings in 1970 that marked the last game before the NFL and its longtime rival, the AFL, officially joined and started playing as a single league next season.

Now, in a season full of celebrations for the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Chiefs are back, coached by Reid, his 14 postseason victories drafted over 20 seasons do not include a `W` in the biggest game of all .

Could he avoid giving him a chance – a resourceful, forcefully armed, next-generation talent – to be the one who finally decided?

Garoppolo, to say nothing of San Francisco’s running game and her top-ranked defense, will have plenty to say about that two weeks from now.

