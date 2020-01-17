advertisement

Burt Reynolds taught drama classes at the newly renamed Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts for more than a decade.

NORTH PALM BEACH – Legendary actor Burt Reynolds died more than a year ago at Jupiter Medical Center, but his personal memorabilia remained at the North Palm Beach Film Institute that bore his name.

His collection was also taken in November.

advertisement

According to Donna Carbone, longtime director of the institute, employees were broken when representatives of the Reynolds estate removed the actor’s memorabilia from the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theater, leaving blank walls and rooms everywhere.

The non-profit association offers educational opportunities for writers, actors and filmmakers.

The move forced Carbone and her staff to reorganize. They changed the name of the institute and founded a new board and advisory board.

It is now known as the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts.

“This decision was not a choice, but a necessity,” said Carbone.

Representatives from Reynolds’ estate could not be reached for comment.

Even so, memories of the actor are omnipresent, and Carbone said that despite the name change, the institute will continue to honor Reynolds, who gave acting classes there for more than a decade and was a long-time friend and colleague of many employees.

“While the days were long and the frustration was often high, I loved every minute I worked for Burt,” said Carbone. “His death was the equivalent of taking blood from the body. Not just for me, but for all of us at the institute.”

>> PALM BEACH GARDENS READERS: Sign up for the Post’s weekly Palm Beach Gardens newsletter

Now memorabilia from the staff’s personal collections line the walls of the institute, while the actor’s most popular black chair remains in the front and center.

“Burt is always with us,” said Carbone. “He’s watching from the best places in the house and it will always be like this. We are following in his footsteps. He taught us everything we do here. You can call it anything you want, but this is Burts second home. “

Reynolds was an integral part of the institute, which has undergone several name changes and relocations since it was founded as the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theater in 1979.

The area on the corner of A1A and Indiantown Road is now inhabited by the Maltz Jupiter Theater.

Carbone, a long-time writer, came on board in 2008 as office manager for what was then the Burt Reynolds and Friends Museum, which also housed the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theater.

The museum, which was then located on what is now Harborside Place in Jupiter, was closed in 2012 after plans for development were completed.

The institute looked for a new location and ended up in Tequesta and then in Lake Park, before finding its place in a shopping center in the US state 1 south of Northlake Boulevard in 2017.

However, the new location was short-lived because of structural problems that made work difficult.

When Carbone heard of an available space two doors down, she jumped toward it.

According to Carbone, the new 1,700 square meter room had not been occupied for 16 years and required a lot of work.

“It was literally a hell hole,” said Carbone. “There were holes in the floor, holes in the walls, standing water. It had been a beauty salon and they were unhappy when they left. They had pulled everything out. “

Carbone’s husband Michael entered to oversee a complete renovation and built the stage, which now occupies the center of the room.

The renovation was completed in early 2018, and Reynolds’ longtime friend, Carmen Magri, brought him over to check it out.

“It was a total surprise for him,” said Carbone. “Carmen accompanied him the first night and there were tears. He said it reminded him of what it was like before. He said he came home. “

Almost two years later, the institute continues to attract a dedicated group of actors, directors, filmmakers, writers and performers for classes and shows.

Carbone plans to add a handful of new classes to a list that already includes acting, creative writing, and improvising, and has invited New York-based actor-writer-director John Cappelletti, who has worked with many well-known names in the entertainment industry, to to teach a 10-week drama course for graduates from February.

She also hopes to run a handful of fundraisers that help the institute reach a wider audience.

The institute currently has around 60 active students aged 15 to 95, three permanent teachers and a handful of assistant teachers.

“This is more than just a theater,” said Lisa Wood, an actress who also serves on the institute’s advisory board. “People just pull themselves into this place, people trying to find themselves. They are looking for new ways to express themselves and this is a safe place to do so. This place has become a family for all of us. “

For information about the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts or to make a donation, contact Carbone at 561-743-9995 or pbinstituteentertainmentarts@gmail.com.

jwagner@pbpost.com

@ JRWagner5

advertisement